    December 19, 2021
    Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Out vs. Packers

    The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury last week at the Browns.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky - Former University of Louisville star and current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the organization announced prior to kickoff. Tyler Huntley will get the start.

    Last week at Cleveland, Jackson suffered a right ankle injury early in the second quarter after getting flushed out of the pocket and tackled low by Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. He remained on the ground, was helped to the sideline medical tent, and then carted off the field to the locker room.

    The Ravens have been arguably the most battered team in the NFL. Entering Sunday's game, Baltimore had 17 players on injured reserve - including impact guys like RB J.K. Dobbins, CB Marcus Peters and OT Ronnie Stanley.

    So far this season, the 6-foot-2, 212-pound signal caller had completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns and 13 touchdowns. He also had 762 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

    The Pompano Beach, Fla. native was selected by the Ravens with the final pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and has had tremendous success early in his professional career. He has lead Baltimore to a 37-10 record as a starter, including winning the 2019 NFL MVP by a unanimous vote. In 57 total games, he has amassed 13,618 total yards of offense and 105 touchdowns.

    During his time at Louisville, he set 42 school and 12 ACC records in just three years as a Cardinal, amassing 13,175 passing & rushing yards and 119 total touchdowns. After collecting 5,114 yards & 51 touchdowns in 2016, Jackson was selected as the winner of the Heisman Trophy - becoming Louisville's first winner in school history and the youngest-ever recipient of the award.

    Kickoff against the Packers is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST on FOX.

    (Photo of Lamar Jackson: Scott Galvin - USA TODAY Sports)

