'26 WR Larry Miles Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is in the midst of a recruiting hot streak with the Class of 2026, and now that includes another top-flight prospect in the cycle naming them to his top schools.
Orlando (Fla.) Jones wide receiver Larry Miles announced his top ten schools on Tuesday, with the Cardinals making the cut. Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Kentucky, Miami, Pitt, Syracuse and Wisconsin are also in the running for his commitment.
Miles was only just extended a scholarship back in mid-February, but head coach Jeff Brohm and his staff have treated him as a priority target. Because of that, he is in line to take an official visit this summer on June 20, with Kentucky and Pitt getting OV's beforehand.
Potentially landing Miles would be a massive recruiting win for Louisville. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound slot ranks as high as the No. 8 wide receiver, the No. 31 prospect in Florida, and the 214th-ranked recruit in the nation according to Rivals. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 402 prospect in the cycle.
Miles was an incredibly dynamic playmaker this past season as a junior for Jones. He caught 68 passes for 1,204 yards and 10 touchdowns, and also had four rushes for seven yards and two scores. He helped the Fightin' Tigers go 14-1 on the year for a No. 54 national ranking, which included a berth in the FHSAA Class 4A title game.
Louisville currently sports a 10-man 2026 recruiting class, landing four of their commitments since this past Friday. It ranks as high as the No. 9 class in the nation, per 247Sports.
(Photo of Larry Miles via Hudl)
