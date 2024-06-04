Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville WR Commit LeBron Hill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another Class of 2025 visitor to the Louisville football program from this past weekend is now in the fold, as LeBron Hill has committed to the Cardinals.
Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:
Prospect: LeBron Hill
Position: Wide Receiver
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 180 pounds
School: Hammond (Ind.) Morton Senior
Top Offers: Kentucky, Miami, Purdue, USF, Vanderbilt
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): 0.8659 (829th)
LeBron Hill's Junior Year Highlights: HERE (Hudl)
Frame: As far as height goes, it's hard to do better than a receiver that film suggests is closer to 6-foot-5 than what is listed. Of course, he'll need to add more weight once he gets on campus, but he does have space on his long, slightly lanky frame to add to. Also has a great wingspan.
Athleticism: Hill is not a burner in the open field per se, but he runs very well for someone of his height. He's also a lot shiftier for a bigger type of receiver, particularly with his lateral movement when close to top speed. First step is good but inconsistent. Vertical is about average.
Instincts: Hill is a tried-and-true possession receiver, and some of his best work come in the intermediate/deep part of the field. He not only does a good job at absorbing contact and playing through tight defense, his overall body control helps him makes tough catches - whether that's due to ball placement or good defense. Additionally, while he doesn't showcase his vertical much, Hill does a fantastic job at high pointing the ball thanks to his wingspan, especially over the shoulder. While he doesn't run a super diverse route tree - mainly go routes and slants with some WR screens and short comebacks mixed in - he runs them very well. He's an incredibly savvy route runner against zone coverage.
Polish: Hill was used mostly out wide, but he also took reps in the slot, and even got involved in some end-around action. He was also a kick returner for Morton, and did very well despite not fitting the traditional kick returner mold. Partly why Hill's route running is so good is because he has incredible concentration and timing throughout the play, and is a natural when it comes to tracking the ball in the air. Hill's release off the line of scrimmage varies greatly, and is especially inconsistent when playing in off-man coverage. However, he regularly wins battles against press coverage, and his his leverage/hand usage really shines here.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is another pickup for Louisville that has some long term potential. While Hill isn't uber-athletic and needs to continue develop, fundamentally sound 6-foot-4 wideouts are hard to come by. His true potential could be unlocked by his sophomore season in college with coaching and a year in the strength and conditioning program.
(Photo via Rivals)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter