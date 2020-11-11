Transcript & Video: Dwayne Ledford & Malik Cunningham Talk COVID-19 Pause, Preview Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a COVID-19 outbreak forced Louisville football to take an indefinite pause last week, the program has since resumed all team activities. Now the Cardinals (2-5, 1-5 ACC) are back to concentrating on their road matchup with the Virginia Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4 ACC), which was rescheduled following Louisville's outbreak. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3:30 p.m. in Charlottesville, Va.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford & quarterback Malik Cunningham took time to meet with the media. They discussed the pausing of team activities, previewed the upcoming game against the Cavaliers, and more.

Below is the transcript from their press conference as well as the video:

Offensive Coordinator Dwayne Ledford

(On if it was difficult to get refocused after the pause was over)

I don't think so. I think it was good, like on Sunday when we got back out here and when we got the results back from that Sunday test. Coming back out here for practice, I thought the guys were very focused. They were eager. I talked to a couple of them, and I think the difficult thing was like you're preparing for a game, you're almost to the point to where it's almost time to travel. We got the majority the weekend, and then that gets pulled out from underneath you. But I think the guys handled it extremely well. I thought they came back into practice on Sunday very focused. We talk to these kids all the time here like 'who knows what to expect?', but we got to be able to handle it to the best that we can. I thought the kids did a really good job of that on Sunday and came out to practice and practiced hard.



(On his thoughts regarding potentially over-preparing, as well as the pressure that Virginia can bring)

You never feel like you're ever, to mem like you're over prepared. You're always taking a look at things and just make sure your guys are understanding what it is that you're trying to get them to do week in and week out. Virginia, they present a, we played them last year, they represented their side in the ACC for the ACC championship and a lot of the same players They missing a couple of players from last year's team, but the guys who are all back, they're very experienced on defense. I think they're very active. I think they're smart. They're big and long up front, those guys occupy blocks well, and those linebackers they really, really - they fit the run extremely well. I think their stats, it shows that. Obviously, that presents its problems within itself and makes us where we have to be on top of our game with what we're trying to get done. This Virginia team, it's a tough, physical group of players. They got a big, physical front and their backers in the back end, they really run well.



(On if players are having to step up and what makes it difficult to run on Virginia)

Right now what we're doing, I think that we've gotten tested every day. It's kind of the norm right now. I think Matt (Summers) and his crew have done an outstanding job of keeping everything to where we can move forward. That was the big thing on Sunday. As long as we got those those tests back and those tests were negative, we're going to be able to move forward. I thought that the kids did a great job with their time off, making sure they're trying to follow the protocols and everything like that, that Matt and his staff has put together. I can't say enough good things about Matt and what he's done to allow us to continue doing what we're doing. Normally we would test three - four times a week, right now we've tested every day so far, and so we'll continue to do that just to make sure that we're being as cautious as we can as we're moving forward

With Virginia, I think the thing that really is impressive with them is up front, they got some big guys. They got great size up front, and those guys eat up a lot of blocks. They're eating up two guys a lot of times and what that allows those linebackers to do, those linebackers are smart. They've played a lot of football together. They know where to fit very well and what they're trying to fit against you as far as your scheme. They do a great job with the backers, they know where to be. I think they do a great job of film study. They're going to know your tendencies. I think they're very good fundamentally. Anytime when you're going up a defense, and you see their guys using your hands extremely well, playing their gaps, fitting the run, even when they're blitzing or they're trying to bring pressure, those guys are in their gaps are know where they're supposed to be, you know that it's a very disciplined group. They're going to be where they're supposed to be, they're going to play hard. They play through the whistle. It's like last year when we played these guys, we talked about the same thing. It's a disciplined group that's physical, and they're going to play extremely hard all the way to the end. They present a lot of challenges on that side of the ball for sure for us.

(On UVA's struggles defending the pass and potential opportunities for Louisville)

They've dealt with some injuries on the back end going through the season, so their depth, I don't think, has been what they're accustomed to back there. So they're playing fewer people. But you know, as you look at it, I think what they're going to do is do a good job of taking away what it is you want to try to get going. Obviously, I think that, you look at Malik (Cunningham) in this last game and you look at the way some of our receivers played. I think that, obviously, we want to try to do our best of getting some matchups, getting some opportunities to our wideouts. Using those guys often and early, because those guys are big time players for us. So it's something that we're definitely taking a look at.

(On if what happened to the defensive side of the ball with COVID-19 has inspired the offensive side to give some extra reps to younger players as a precaution)

It's something that we talked about, even during the time off that we had. Trying to get some of these guys playing a lot of different positions as well just in case if something happens. We're kind of looking at some scenarios of like 'what if this happens', or if 'we got to be able to move this person here'. But as we say that, actually doing it during practice so those guys get some good live reps of it. We are you know going through that during practice of like, during this series we're saying so and so they're out, we're missing them this game. So we got to take, for example, Joshua Black and we got to play him here in this spot, , just to get them ready - some of those guys that haven't played much. Just trying to get those guys going because of what happened as you saw with the defense. You never know. You never know what's going to happen this year with it, if it runs through your team or a certain position group. But you got to prepare for it. We definitely go through some different scenarios that we try to go throughout the week of saying 'oh, what if we're missing this guy, who's going to fill in? Let's get them some reps at that position then.'

Quarterback Malik Cunningham

(On what the pause was like and what it was like to refocus)

It was very difficult over the three or four days that we had. I watched a lot of ball, just trying to get ahead on the opponent. Just coming back, being able to be back, it's good to be around the guys. We've been going by the protocols and stepping away from each other, mask on and just trying to do everything right so we'll be able to play this weekend.



(On what he's looking to do as a passer vs. UVA)

First thing being: protect the football at all costs, whether it's throwing the ball or I tuck it and run. Virginia's a very good defense. A couple guys stand out. No. 11, their outside linebacker, he's a very good player. I've played against him for two years, and he's pretty good. They got a couple of good linebackers, and the secondary is also good as well.



(On the tendencies he sees vs. UVA that will allow him to throw the ball well)

They've played a lot of teams this year, and we run a lot of similar plays that a lot of teams have hit them with. We're looking to execute those plays on Saturday. It gives us a chance to win.



(On what they are looking to do offensively)

I mean, we're just gonna run our offense. Just take what the defense gives us. Whether it's downfield or short throws, just try to just run our offense how we normally do. Hopefully we can execute and make some plays.

(On if the pause maybe fizzled out some of the team's focus)

Nah, it's still there - the focus. The leaders are trying to keep those guys focused. We came off a tough loss and took a week off, and we're really just anxious as a team to get back out there and finally get a chance to play. So we can't wait to play Saturday.



(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Atlantic Coast Conference Pool)

