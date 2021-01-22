Report: Atlanta Falcons to Hire Louisville OC/OL Coach Dwayne Ledford as OL Coach

He is the third Cardinals assistant coach to depart this offseason.

Photo of Dwayne Ledford: Alton Strupp/Courier Journal)

ATLANTA - A third member of the Louisville football program's offensive coaching staff is reportedly on the move, and this time, it’s to the NFL.

Offensive coordinator/offensive coach Dwayne Ledford, who was one of several assistant coaches to join head coach Scott Satterfield's staff when he was hired after the 2018 season, is expected to be hired as the offensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero and Ian Rapoport.

It is part of a flurry of coaching changes made by the Falcons this offseason, including firing head coach Dan Quinn and bringing in Arthur Smith to lead the charge. Ledford was an assistant coach at North Carolina in 2005, when Smith was a senior on the Tar Heels’ offensive line.

Since coming over from NC State as the Wolfpack's offensive line coach prior to the 2019 season, the Cardinals have sported one of the top offenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference under Ledford. In his first year, Louisville's 447.3 yards and 33.4 points per game were top 30 marks in FBS, with the latter second in the ACC only to Clemson.

While the scoring in 2020 took a bit of a tumble thanks to turnovers, Louisville still averaged 444.2 yards per game, which was 29th in FBS and fourth in the ACC.

Ledford joins running backs coach Norval McKenzie and quarterbacks coach Frank Ponce as Louisville assistant coaches to depart the program this offseason. McKenzie was hired to the same position at his alma mater of Vanderbilt, and Ponce took the offensive coordinator job at Appalachian State. It is reported that ECU running backs coach De’Rail Sims will replace McKenzie, and a successor has yet to be named for Ponce.

Louisville ended the 2020 season at 4-7 overall and 3-7 in the ACC.

