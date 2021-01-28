Louisville Football's 2021 ACC Schedule Announced

The Cardinals now know their entire 2021 football schedule following the ACC's schedule release.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - On the heels of a disappointing 2020 campaign, the Louisville football program now knows their full schedule for next season.

Following a college football season that can be described as abnormal at best, some semblance of normalcy returned Thursday morning, as Mark Parker and Wes Durham unveiled the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on the ACC Network's "Packer and Durham".

Unlike last season, where the ACC was forced to adopt a scheduling model of 10 conference games and one non-conference game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league returned to their normal eight-game conference slate coupled with four additional non-conference games. Divisions are also returning for the 2021 season.

Louisville will kick off next season with three consecutive non-conference games, starting with facing Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Labor Day. The Cardinals will then come home to host Eastern Kentucky and UCF in consecutive weeks at Cardinal Stadium.

The conference slate of games begins with back-to-back road games, as Louisville will travel to Florida State on Sept. 25 followed by a trip to Wake Forest on Oct. 2.

The Cardinals' first home ACC game of the season will take place on Oct. 9 when Virginia comes to Cardinal Stadium. Louisville will then have their bye week after facing the Cavaliers.

Following their bye week, three of Louisville's next four games will kickoff at home. The Cardinals will host Boston College on Oct. 23, Clemson on Nov. 6, and then Syracuse on Nov. 13. Louisville will also travel to NC State on the day before Halloween during this stretch.

Finally, Louisville will end the regular season with a Thursday night road matchup against Duke on Nov. 18, followed by a resumption of the Battle for the Governors Cup on Nov. 27 against Kentucky at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville Football's Full 2021 Schedule

Bold Denotes Home Game

Week 1: Ole Miss (Monday, Sept. 6)

Week 2: Eastern Kentucky (Saturday, Sept. 11)

Week 3: UCF (Friday, Sept. 17)

Week 4: at Florida State (Saturday, Sept. 25)

Week 5: at Wake Forest (Saturday, Oct. 2)

Week 6: Virginia (Saturday, Oct. 9)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 23)

Week 9: at NC State (Saturday, Oct. 30)

Week 10: Clemson (Saturday, Nov. 6)

Week 11: Syracuse (Saturday, Nov. 13)

Week 12: at Duke (Thursday, Nov. 18)

Week 13: Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 27)

Week 14: ACC Championship

