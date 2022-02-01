Louisville Football's 2022 ACC Schedule Announced

The Cardinals now know their entire 2022 football schedule following the ACC's schedule release.

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Louisville football program now knows their full schedule for next season, as the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference schedule was unveiled Monday night.

Louisville will kick off next season with two consecutive road games, starting with a trip up to Syracuse on Sept. 3. They will then travel to Orlando, Fla. for a rematch with UCF on Sept. 10.

The Cardinals' first home game of the season will come under the lights, as they will host Florida State on Sept. 16 for a Friday night matchup. Fellow Sunshine State school USF comes to town the week after on Sept. 24.

Louisville's next two games have them going back on the road, heading to Boston College on Oct. 1, then Virginia on Oct. 8. They will then have their bye week after facing the Cavaliers.

Following that road trip, the Cardinals then have three-game home-stand at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville will host Pitt on Oct. 22, Wake Forest on Oct. 29, and then FCS foe James Madison on Nov. 5.

Finally, Louisville has a tough three-game stretch to end the regular season. They travel to Death Valley to face Clemson on Nov. 12, return home to host NC State on Nov. 19, then travel to Lexington for the Battle for the Governors Cup on Nov. 26 against Kentucky.

Bold Denotes Home Game

Week 1: at Syracuse (Saturday, Sept. 3)

Week 2: at UCF (Saturday, Sept. 10)

Week 3: Florida State (Friday, Sept. 16)

Week 4: USF (Saturday, Sept. 24)

Week 5: at Boston College (Saturday, Oct. 1)

Week 6: at Virginia (Saturday, Oct. 8)

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Pitt (Saturday, Oct. 22)

Week 9: Wake Forest (Saturday, Oct. 29)

Week 10: James Madison (Saturday, Nov. 5)

Week 11: at Clemson (Saturday, Nov. 12)

Week 12: NC State (Saturday, Nov. 19)

Week 13: at Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 26)

Week 14: ACC Championship

