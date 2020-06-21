Louisville coaching staff aspires to be role models for players

When Scott Satterfield fills his coaching staff, X’s and O’s aren’t the only thing he pays attention to.

The head coach for Louisville football wants coaches that are role models for the student-athletes they lead.

“We are not only coaches, we are father figures, we are mentors, we are so many things to our players, everybody in this building,” Satterfield said. “When I look to hire people, the first thing I look at is their heart.”

Bryan Brown is one of the few African Americans that is a defensive coordinator in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), a leadership role that Brown says is important for student-athletes of color to see for their own personal aspirations.

Satterfield and Brown have coached together since 2012.

Brown started as a cornerbacks coach at Appalachian State while Satterfield served as the offensive coordinator. Satterfield became the program’s head coach in 2013 as Brown continued to rise as well.

Brown was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018 at Appalachian State.

“When our defensive coordinator left, he [Brown] was still young, but I said ‘man this guy, he is very good. He is a good recruiter, he is a good coach, he is a good teacher, he is a good family man,’” Satterfield said. “He is exactly what we want as our defensive coordinator.”

When Scott Satterfield was hired by Louisville in Dec. 2018, he didn’t hesitate in asking Brown to join his staff.

Brown isn’t the only African-American coach on Louisville’s staff. Shadon Brown is the safeties coach while Norval Mckenzie coaches the running backs. Derek Nicholson was hired this offseason to coach the inside linebackers.

Satterfield says it’s important for players to have roles model on the coaching staff.

“They are great men, they are great family men,” Satterfield said. “They are people that you can look up to, not only our players, but our kids.”