Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Best performances for Louisville football in 2019

samdraut

Louisville football had strong individual performances that helped carry the team to an eight-win season that ended with a victory in the Music City Bowl.

Javian Hawkins Nov. 23, Syracuse

Hawkins broke the program’s single season record for rushing yards by a running back as a redshirt freshman. Hawkins surpassed the 100-yard mark eight times, but had his best performance of the year in Louisville’s final win of the regular season at Cardinal Stadium.

The 5-foot-9 Florida native rushed for 233 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Hawkins broke Lamar Jackson’s record for most rushing yards in a game by a Louisville freshman.

Hawkins had a 44-yard run for a score late in the third quarter to give Louisville a 49-27 lead, helping Louisville to secure second place in the ACC Atlantic Division with five wins.

Tutu Atwell Sept. 14, WKU

Atwell led the ACC in receiving yards and touchdowns as a sophomore. His performance against Western Kentucky (WKU) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville was a sign of things to come.

Atwell had four receptions for 141 yards and three touchdowns, putting his speed with a 5-foot-9 frame on full display.

Atwell took a forward toss from Micale Cunningham toward the pylon for a nine-yard touchdown catch to break a scoreless tie late in the first quarter. The receiver hauled in his second score with a 46-yard reception in the second quarter.

Post game vs. WKU: Tutu Atwell

A change in quarterback didn’t slow Atwell from finding seams in WKU’s defense. Evan Conley connected with Atwell for a 62-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to extend Louisville’s lead to 38-14.

Micale Cunningham Dec. 30, Mississippi State

Cunningham was named Most Valuable Player in Louisville’s victory in the Music City Bowl after arguably his best performance of the year.

Cunningham played the entire game, tying a career-high with 16 completions that went for 279 yards and two touchdowns while completing 69.6% of his throws. Cunningham also rushed for 81 yards.

With Mississippi State leading 14-0 midway through the second quarter, Cunningham lateraled to Atwell, who threw across the field to Marshon Ford for a 33-yard touchdown. Cunningham helped lead a drive that ended with a Ryan Chalifoux field goal as time expired in the first half.

When Cunningham found Ford for an eight-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, it capped a Louisville onslaught of 31 unanswered points.

Rodjay Burns Oct. 12, Wake Forest

In a game where teams combined for nearly 1,200 yards of offense and 121 points, it’s easy to forget the defensive side of the ball. Burns had a career-high 16 tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a throw in Louisville’s first road victory over a ranked team since 2011.

Burns forced a fumble in the first quarter recovered by Yasir Abdullah, setting up a 28-yard touchdown drive for the game’s first score.

With Louisville leading 45-31 late in the third quarter, Wake Forest moved the ball inside Cardinal territory. After Burns stopped a quarterback draw for a three-yard loss, the linebacker intercepted a Jamie Newman throw on the final play of the third quarter.

Dez Fitzpatrick Sept. 21, Florida State

Three games into his redshirt junior year, Fitzpatrick had just four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-2 receiver had a breakout performance in Louisville’s first conference road game.

Fitzpatrick had seven receptions for 133 yards, both season highs, as Louisville mounted a comeback against Florida State.

Fitzpatrick hauled in a 74-yard touchdown catch to give Louisville its only lead, 24-21, early in the fourth quarter. Florida State scored two unanswered touchdowns for a win in Tallahassee.

Fitzpatrick’s performance was the first of three consecutive games with 100 or more receiving yards. In the three-game span, Fitzpatrick had 17 receptions for 466 yards and four touchdowns. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville offers Class of 2021 shooting guard D'Marco Dunn

The four-star prospect from North Carolina is the latest to receive an offer from the Louisville men's basketball program.

Matthew McGavic

2021 Louisville Basketball Recruiting Board: Mid-May Update

A flurry of scholarship offers were sent out this month from the Louisville men's basketball coaching staff, so let's take another look at the '21 recruiting big board.

Matthew McGavic

Defensive Line Needs Addressed Early in '21 Recruiting Cycle

One of the priority recruiting areas in the Class of 2021 for Louisville Football was on the defensive line. The coaching staff hit it hard, hit it early, and so far it has paid massive dividends.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 DE RJ Sorensen commits to Louisville

The three-star prospect from Fort Lauderdale becomes the ninth Class of 2021 commitment for Louisville Football

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Receiving Core Handling Adversity Amid Tragic Losses

Cardinal receiver loses father to COVID-19, signee killed in shooting

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 12 for Class of 2021 WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce

The three-star prospect out of South Carolina includes Louisville Football in his next round of cuts.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville receiving core talented, but unproven

Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick lead a receiving core with lesser-experienced talent

samdraut

Louisville offers Class of 2022 point guard Paul McMillan IV

The four-star prospect out of Cincinnati is the latest to receive an offer from Louisville Basketball.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Receivers Should Benefit From Quarterback Consistency in 2020

Three different quarterbacks saw meaningful playing time, yet the Cards still featured a top 30 offense last season. Barring injuries or regression from projected starter Micale Cunningham, Louisville's WR corps should experience much more success in 2020.

Matthew McGavic

Top Five Conference Tournament Performances in the Dan McDonnell Era

On what would have been the week of the ACC Baseball Championship, we're taking a look back and ranking Louisville's five best conference tournament performances under head coach Dan McDonnell.

Matthew McGavic