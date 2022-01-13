Louisville Hires Deion Branch as Director of Player Development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Louisville legend is coming home.

Head coach Scott Satterfield announced Thursday that the Cardinals have hired former wide receiver Deion Branch as their Director of Player Development.

"To have one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play at Louisville and a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player join our staff, is a great addition to our football program," Satterfield said in a release. "He is a recognizable name here at Louisville – one that our players can look up too. We are excited to welcome back Deion to his alma mater."

Despite only playing for two seasons with the Cardinals, Branch is one of the top receivers in Louisville history. From 2000-01 as a JUCO transfer from Jones Country, he amassed 143 receptions for 2,204 yards and 18 receiving touchdowns. In terms of program history, the receptions total is seventh all-time, the yardage is ninth, and the touchdowns are fourth. His No. 9 jersey is one of Louisville's honored jerseys.

Branch then went on to have a successful 12-year career in the National Football League, playing seven seasons with the New England Patriots and five with the Seattle Seahawks. He totaled 518 receptions for 6,644 yards and 39 touchdowns in 12 seasons.

He played in two Super Bowls with the Patriots, totaling 21 receptions. After an 11-catch/133-yard performance in Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles, Branch was named Super Bowl MVP.

Since the end of the season, Louisville has made a flurry of moves amongst their coaching and support staff. The program brought in former Florida assistant Wesley McGriff to be their co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach, and moved safeties coach Greg Gasparato to outside linebackers coach.

Louisville also hired Georgia assistant Ben Sowders to be their next director of strength and conditioning, and only has their tight ends coach/special teams coordinator position left to fill. Both Satterfield and interim AD Josh Heird have also expressed to desire to "beef up" the recruiting staff.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force.

(Photo of Deion Branch vis University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter