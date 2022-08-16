Louisville OL Kobe Baynes Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville offensive lineman Kobe Baynes has entered his name into the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on social media.

"Sometimes in life a change of scenery is just the best option," Baynes said in a graphic posted to Twitter. "I have decided to transfer after careful thought and talking with people close to me I have decided that it is best for me.

"I would like to thank Coach Satterfield for recruiting me, and being the main reason that I chose Louisville. He's an outstanding coach and a better person. I will always be thankful for Louisville for giving me an opportunity to play college football."

After not playing in 2020 and seeing the field just once at Duke in 2021, the 6-foot-4, 297-pound junior was expected to see his roll on the offensive line for the Cardinals increase in 2022. Prior to fall camp, he was listed as the backup right tackle on Louisville's preseason depth chart behind Renato Brown.

Fortunately, Louisville still features an incredibly deep and talented offensive line. They return four starters, including preseason All-American Caleb Chandler, and still have the pieces in place to have a 7-8 man rotation with very minimal talent drop off.

Baynes came to Louisville as the No. 974 prospect in the Class of 2020 according to the 247Sports Composite. The Jacksonville, Fla. native was rated as the No. 26 offensive tackle and No. 80 player in the state of Florida according to ESPN.

Louisville finished last season with a mark of 6-7 overall and 4-4 in ACC play, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Kobe Baynes via Twitter)

