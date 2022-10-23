Skip to main content

Louisville Opens as Five-Point Home Underdog vs. Wake Forest

The Cardinals hope to extend their win streak when they host the reigning Atlantic Division champions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to take down Pitt and put together their first winning streak of the year and get over .500, but oddsmakers are liking that streak to get snapped when they host Wake Forest next weekend.

According to Circa Sports, the Cardinals have opened up as a +5.0 point underdog over the visiting Demon Deacons. The over/under has been set at 69.5.

Louisville (4-3, 2-3 ACC) didn't have the greatest night offensively against Pitt, but made up for it with a fantastic defensive performance. They held the Panthers to a season-low 326 yards, forcing four turnovers in the process to come out on top with a 24-10 victory on homecoming week.

As for Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1 ACC), they haven't skipped a beat after making it the the ACC Championship game last year. While an overtime loss to Clemson puts a damper on their chances to repeat as Atlantic Division champs, their offense continues to put up numbers courtesy of quarterback Sam Hartman, and the defense is trending in right direction.

Louisville is 4-3 against-the-spread so far this season, whereas Wake Forest is 6-1. The Cardinals are 2-1 both ATS and straight up at home, while the Demon Deacons are 2-0 both ATS and straight up on the road.

Louisville was able to cover at UCF (+5.5), vs. USF (-14.5) at Virginia (+1.5) and vs. Pitt (-1.0); but failed to do so at Syracuse (-6.0), vs. Florida State (+2.5) and at Boston College (+13.5).

Wake Forest has covered vs. VMI (-33.0), at Vanderbilt (-13.5), vs. Clemson (+7.5), at Florida State (+5.5), vs. Army (-16.0) and vs. Boston College (-20.0). Their lone blown cover came vs. Liberty (-17.5).

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3:30 p.m. EST. at Cardinal Stadium.

(Photo via Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

