Louisville QB Luke McCaffrey Enters Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky - Louisville redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey has left the program and re-entered the transfer portal, head coach Scott Satterfield said in an interview with Drew Deener on 93.9 The Ville Wednesday morning.

McCaffrey was on campus for roughly a week, and according to Satterfield, participated in “3-4” summer workouts, and decided to leave the program because he wanted to come in and be the starting quarterback.

The younger brother of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, this is the second time he is transferring this offseason. He committed to Louisville in February after having left Nebraska the month prior.

Last season, splitting reps with Adrian Martinez under center, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback played in seven of the Cornhuskers' eight games, including two starts. He completed 48 of his 76 passes pass attempts for 466 yards and one touchdown and three interceptions, while rushing 65 times for 364 yards and three touchdowns. He complied 1,138 total yards of offense and seven touchdowns in two seasons.

The Highlands Ranch, Colo. native was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school, ranking as high as the No. 141 overall prospect in the Class of 2019 according to ESPN. Leading Valor Christian to a Colorado State Championship as a senior, he threw for 2,202 yards and 21 touchdowns to only four interceptions, while running for 526 yards and eight touchdowns.

As a result of his transfer, Louisville's quarterback room gets even more thin than it already was. The Cardinals return just two signal callers from last year, two-year starter Malik Cunningham & backup Evan Conley, and have just three scholarship QBs on the roster with the inclusion of signee TJ Lewis.

Louisville will kickoff the 2021 season against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

