Madden NFL 22's Ratings for Former Louisville Players
(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Scott Taetsch - USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's that time of the year again. With the NFL season on the horizon, another iteration of Electronic Arts' annual "Madden NFL" video game is soon to follow. Madden NFL 22 is no exception, with is set to release on Aug. 20, 2021 on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.
The game, as expected, has a heavy dose of former Louisville football players. Out of the 19 former Cardinals on Training Camp rosters as of July 31, 14 are included in the game on launch. The five excluded are: James Burgess, Marlon Character, Geron Christian, Dorian Etheridge and Cole Hikutini.
Ahead of the game's launch, EA dropped the ratings for every single player in the title. Below are all the former Louisville players featured at the launch of Madden NFL 22, coupled with their position relevant ratings:
Jaire Alexander
Position: Cornerback
Team: Green Bay Packers
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Ratings:
Speed: 93
Acceleration: 93
Strength: 60
Agility: 94
Awareness: 96
Catching: 70
Tackle: 58
Jumping: 84
Injury: 87
Stamina: 95
Toughness: 64
Change of Direction: 97
Pursuit: 75
Play Recognition: 93
Man Coverage: 97
Zone Coverage: 95
Hit Power: 62
Press: 89
Overall Rating: 95
Tutu Atwell
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Los Angeles Rams
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Ratings:
Speed: 93
Acceleration: 94
Strength: 40
Agility: 89
Awareness: 69
Catching: 76
Carrying: 63
Break Tackle: 67
Jumping: 80
Injury: 81
Stamina: 82
Toughness: 78
Trucking: 22
Change of Direction: 90
Ball Carrier Vision: 88
Stiff Arm: 40
Spin Move: 74
Juke Move: 79
Spectacular Catch: 80
Catch in Traffic: 78
Short Route Running: 71
Medium Route Running: 69
Deep Route Running: 74
Release: 53
Overall Rating: 68
Mekhi Becton
Position: Offensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Ratings:
Speed: 69
Acceleration: 80
Strength: 94
Agility: 59
Awareness: 89
Run Block: 84
Pass Block: 79
Injury: 84
Stamina: 82
Toughness: 93
Impact Blocking: 99
Run Blocking Power: 81
Run Blocking Finesse: 85
Pass Blocking Power: 82
Pass Blocking Finesse: 75
Lead Block: 84
Overall Rating: 82
Reggie Bonnafon
Position: Running Back
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2014-17
Ratings:
Speed: 88
Acceleration: 86
Strength: 68
Agility: 85
Awareness: 70
Catching: 68
Carrying: 83
Break Tackle: 69
Jumping: 86
Injury: 87
Stamina: 81
Toughness: 78
Trucking: 58
Change of Direction: 85
Ball Carrier Vision: 72
Stiff Arm: 61
Spin Move: 73
Juke Move: 76
Spectacular Catch: 53
Catch in Traffic: 54
Short Route Running: 63
Medium Route Running: 56
Deep Route Running: 49
Release: 58
Overall Rating: 64
Teddy Bridgewater
Position: Quarterback
Team: Denver Broncos
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Ratings:
Speed: 82
Acceleration: 86
Strength: 53
Agility: 85
Awareness: 70
Carrying: 66
Throw Power: 85
Break Tackle: 73
Injury: 87
Stamina: 81
Toughness: 94
Change of Direction: 81
Ball Carrier Vision: 80
Spin Move: 74
Juke Move: 74
Throw Under Pressure: 85
Throw Accuracy Short: 87
Throw Accuracy Medium: 81
Throw Accuracy Deep: 83
Play Action: 79
Throw on the Run: 84
Overall Rating: 73
Brandon Dunn
Position: Nose Tackle
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2010-13
Ratings:
Speed: 64
Acceleration: 79
Strength: 83
Agility: 60
Awareness: 77
Tackle: 81
Jumping: 72
Injury: 89
Stamina: 69
Toughness: 85
Change of Direction: 49
Impact Blocking: 85
Power Moves: 69
Finesse Moves: 62
Block Shedding: 68
Pursuit: 80
Play Recognition: 79
Hit Power: 78
Overall Rating: 69
Dez Fitzpatrick
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Tennessee Titans
Years at UofL: 2016-20
Ratings:
Speed: 89
Acceleration: 88
Strength: 59
Agility: 84
Awareness: 68
Catching: 79
Carrying: 70
Break Tackle: 72
Jumping: 86
Injury: 91
Stamina: 85
Toughness: 88
Trucking: 45
Change of Direction: 82
Ball Carrier Vision: 79
Stiff Arm: 54
Spin Move: 73
Juke Move: 73
Spectacular Catch: 80
Catch in Traffic: 79
Short Route Running: 67
Medium Route Running: 67
Deep Route Running: 69
Release: 68
Overall Rating: 66
Jared Goldwire
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Ratings:
Speed: 69
Acceleration: 81
Strength: 78
Agility: 70
Awareness: 63
Tackle: 72
Jumping: 80
Injury: 89
Stamina: 70
Toughness: 74
Change of Direction: 62
Impact Blocking: 74
Power Moves: 62
Finesse Moves: 66
Block Shedding: 61
Pursuit: 77
Play Recognition: 64
Hit Power: 82
Overall Rating: 60
Jonathan Greenard
Position: Outside Linebacker
Team: Houston Texans
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Ratings:
Speed: 79
Acceleration: 85
Strength: 77
Agility: 80
Awareness: 65
Catching: 62
Tackle: 76
Jumping: 75
Injury: 84
Stamina: 76
Toughness: 77
Change of Direction: 73
Impact Blocking: 80
Power Moves: 61
Finesse Moves: 69
Block Shedding: 66
Pursuit: 77
Play Recognition: 67
Man Coverage: 40
Zone Coverage: 50
Hit Power: 81
Overall Rating: 67
Javian Hawkins
Position: Running Back
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Ratings:
Speed: 90
Acceleration: 82
Strength: 65
Agility: 87
Awareness: 64
Catching: 67
Carrying: 85
Break Tackle: 73
Jumping: 85
Injury: 87
Stamina: 83
Toughness: 82
Trucking: 67
Change of Direction: 87
Ball Carrier Vision: 77
Stiff Arm: 73
Spin Move: 80
Juke Move: 84
Spectacular Catch: 48
Catch in Traffic: 47
Short Route Running: 58
Medium Route Running: 53
Deep Route Running: 46
Release: 46
Overall Rating: 71
Lamar Jackson
Position: Quarterback
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Years at UofL: 2015-17
Ratings:
Speed: 96
Acceleration: 96
Strength: 63
Agility: 95
Awareness: 93
Carrying: 70
Throw Power: 92
Break Tackle: 81
Injury: 92
Stamina: 92
Toughness: 96
Change of Direction: 95
Ball Carrier Vision: 95
Spin Move: 82
Juke Move: 90
Break Sack: 95
Throw Under Pressure: 91
Throw Accuracy Short: 89
Throw Accuracy Medium: 84
Throw Accuracy Deep: 84
Play Action: 97
Throw on the Run: 93
Overall Rating: 91
John Miller
Position: Offensive Guard
Team: Carolina Panthers
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Ratings:
Speed: 64
Acceleration: 78
Strength: 86
Agility: 57
Awareness: 74
Run Block: 67
Pass Block: 72
Injury: 85
Stamina: 78
Toughness: 86
Impact Blocking: 81
Run Blocking Power: 65
Run Blocking Finesse: 68
Pass Blocking Power: 73
Pass Blocking Finesse: 71
Lead Block: 66
Overall Rating: 65
DeVante Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Team: Miami Dolphins
Years at UofL: 2011-14
Ratings:
Speed: 89
Acceleration: 90
Strength: 74
Agility: 87
Awareness: 88
Catching: 87
Carrying: 75
Run Block: 54
Break Tackle: 78
Jumping: 95
Injury: 83
Stamina: 87
Toughness: 88
Trucking: 66
Change of Direction: 82
Ball Carrier Vision: 82
Stiff Arm: 67
Spin Move: 78
Juke Move: 81
Spectacular Catch: 93
Catch in Traffic: 91
Short Route Running: 82
Medium Route Running: 82
Deep Route Running: 80
Release: 87
Overall Rating: 84
Sheldon Rankins
Position: Defensive Tackle
Team: New York Jets
Years at UofL: 2012-15
Ratings:
Speed: 70
Acceleration: 82
Strength: 89
Agility: 74
Awareness: 87
Tackle: 84
Jumping: 83
Injury: 88
Stamina: 77
Toughness: 91
Change of Direction: 61
Impact Blocking: 85
Power Moves: 77
Finesse Moves: 71
Block Shedding: 71
Pursuit: 84
Play Recognition: 84
Hit Power: 80
Overall Rating: 78
