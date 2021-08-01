Madden NFL 22's Ratings for Former Louisville Players

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Scott Taetsch - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It's that time of the year again. With the NFL season on the horizon, another iteration of Electronic Arts' annual "Madden NFL" video game is soon to follow. Madden NFL 22 is no exception, with is set to release on Aug. 20, 2021 on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The game, as expected, has a heavy dose of former Louisville football players. Out of the 19 former Cardinals on Training Camp rosters as of July 31, 14 are included in the game on launch. The five excluded are: James Burgess, Marlon Character, Geron Christian, Dorian Etheridge and Cole Hikutini.

Ahead of the game's launch, EA dropped the ratings for every single player in the title. Below are all the former Louisville players featured at the launch of Madden NFL 22, coupled with their position relevant ratings:

Jaire Alexander

Position: Cornerback

Team: Green Bay Packers

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 93

Acceleration: 93

Strength: 60

Agility: 94

Awareness: 96

Catching: 70

Tackle: 58

Jumping: 84

Injury: 87

Stamina: 95

Toughness: 64

Change of Direction: 97

Pursuit: 75

Play Recognition: 93

Man Coverage: 97

Zone Coverage: 95

Hit Power: 62

Press: 89

Overall Rating: 95

Tutu Atwell

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Ratings:

Speed: 93

Acceleration: 94

Strength: 40

Agility: 89

Awareness: 69

Catching: 76

Carrying: 63

Break Tackle: 67

Jumping: 80

Injury: 81

Stamina: 82

Toughness: 78

Trucking: 22

Change of Direction: 90

Ball Carrier Vision: 88

Stiff Arm: 40

Spin Move: 74

Juke Move: 79

Spectacular Catch: 80

Catch in Traffic: 78

Short Route Running: 71

Medium Route Running: 69

Deep Route Running: 74

Release: 53

Overall Rating: 68

Mekhi Becton

Position: Offensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2017-19

Ratings:

Speed: 69

Acceleration: 80

Strength: 94

Agility: 59

Awareness: 89

Run Block: 84

Pass Block: 79

Injury: 84

Stamina: 82

Toughness: 93

Impact Blocking: 99

Run Blocking Power: 81

Run Blocking Finesse: 85

Pass Blocking Power: 82

Pass Blocking Finesse: 75

Lead Block: 84

Overall Rating: 82

Reggie Bonnafon

Position: Running Back

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2014-17

Ratings:

Speed: 88

Acceleration: 86

Strength: 68

Agility: 85

Awareness: 70

Catching: 68

Carrying: 83

Break Tackle: 69

Jumping: 86

Injury: 87

Stamina: 81

Toughness: 78

Trucking: 58

Change of Direction: 85

Ball Carrier Vision: 72

Stiff Arm: 61

Spin Move: 73

Juke Move: 76

Spectacular Catch: 53

Catch in Traffic: 54

Short Route Running: 63

Medium Route Running: 56

Deep Route Running: 49

Release: 58

Overall Rating: 64

Teddy Bridgewater

Position: Quarterback

Team: Denver Broncos

Years at UofL: 2011-13

Ratings:

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 86

Strength: 53

Agility: 85

Awareness: 70

Carrying: 66

Throw Power: 85

Break Tackle: 73

Injury: 87

Stamina: 81

Toughness: 94

Change of Direction: 81

Ball Carrier Vision: 80

Spin Move: 74

Juke Move: 74

Throw Under Pressure: 85

Throw Accuracy Short: 87

Throw Accuracy Medium: 81

Throw Accuracy Deep: 83

Play Action: 79

Throw on the Run: 84

Overall Rating: 73

Brandon Dunn

Position: Nose Tackle

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2010-13

Ratings:

Speed: 64

Acceleration: 79

Strength: 83

Agility: 60

Awareness: 77

Tackle: 81

Jumping: 72

Injury: 89

Stamina: 69

Toughness: 85

Change of Direction: 49

Impact Blocking: 85

Power Moves: 69

Finesse Moves: 62

Block Shedding: 68

Pursuit: 80

Play Recognition: 79

Hit Power: 78

Overall Rating: 69

Dez Fitzpatrick

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Tennessee Titans

Years at UofL: 2016-20

Ratings:

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 88

Strength: 59

Agility: 84

Awareness: 68

Catching: 79

Carrying: 70

Break Tackle: 72

Jumping: 86

Injury: 91

Stamina: 85

Toughness: 88

Trucking: 45

Change of Direction: 82

Ball Carrier Vision: 79

Stiff Arm: 54

Spin Move: 73

Juke Move: 73

Spectacular Catch: 80

Catch in Traffic: 79

Short Route Running: 67

Medium Route Running: 67

Deep Route Running: 69

Release: 68



Overall Rating: 66

Jared Goldwire

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Ratings:

Speed: 69

Acceleration: 81

Strength: 78

Agility: 70

Awareness: 63

Tackle: 72

Jumping: 80

Injury: 89

Stamina: 70

Toughness: 74

Change of Direction: 62

Impact Blocking: 74

Power Moves: 62

Finesse Moves: 66

Block Shedding: 61

Pursuit: 77

Play Recognition: 64

Hit Power: 82

Overall Rating: 60

Jonathan Greenard

Position: Outside Linebacker

Team: Houston Texans

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 79

Acceleration: 85

Strength: 77

Agility: 80

Awareness: 65

Catching: 62

Tackle: 76

Jumping: 75

Injury: 84

Stamina: 76

Toughness: 77

Change of Direction: 73

Impact Blocking: 80

Power Moves: 61

Finesse Moves: 69

Block Shedding: 66

Pursuit: 77

Play Recognition: 67

Man Coverage: 40

Zone Coverage: 50

Hit Power: 81

Overall Rating: 67

Javian Hawkins

Position: Running Back

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Years at UofL: 2018-20

Ratings:

Speed: 90

Acceleration: 82

Strength: 65

Agility: 87

Awareness: 64

Catching: 67

Carrying: 85

Break Tackle: 73

Jumping: 85

Injury: 87

Stamina: 83

Toughness: 82

Trucking: 67

Change of Direction: 87

Ball Carrier Vision: 77

Stiff Arm: 73

Spin Move: 80

Juke Move: 84

Spectacular Catch: 48

Catch in Traffic: 47

Short Route Running: 58

Medium Route Running: 53

Deep Route Running: 46

Release: 46

Overall Rating: 71

Lamar Jackson

Position: Quarterback

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Years at UofL: 2015-17

Ratings:

Speed: 96

Acceleration: 96

Strength: 63

Agility: 95

Awareness: 93

Carrying: 70

Throw Power: 92

Break Tackle: 81

Injury: 92

Stamina: 92

Toughness: 96

Change of Direction: 95

Ball Carrier Vision: 95

Spin Move: 82

Juke Move: 90

Break Sack: 95

Throw Under Pressure: 91

Throw Accuracy Short: 89

Throw Accuracy Medium: 84

Throw Accuracy Deep: 84

Play Action: 97

Throw on the Run: 93

Overall Rating: 91

John Miller

Position: Offensive Guard

Team: Carolina Panthers

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Ratings:

Speed: 64

Acceleration: 78

Strength: 86

Agility: 57

Awareness: 74

Run Block: 67

Pass Block: 72

Injury: 85

Stamina: 78

Toughness: 86

Impact Blocking: 81

Run Blocking Power: 65

Run Blocking Finesse: 68

Pass Blocking Power: 73

Pass Blocking Finesse: 71

Lead Block: 66

Overall Rating: 65

DeVante Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Team: Miami Dolphins

Years at UofL: 2011-14

Ratings:

Speed: 89

Acceleration: 90

Strength: 74

Agility: 87

Awareness: 88

Catching: 87

Carrying: 75

Run Block: 54

Break Tackle: 78

Jumping: 95

Injury: 83

Stamina: 87

Toughness: 88

Trucking: 66

Change of Direction: 82

Ball Carrier Vision: 82

Stiff Arm: 67

Spin Move: 78

Juke Move: 81

Spectacular Catch: 93

Catch in Traffic: 91

Short Route Running: 82

Medium Route Running: 82

Deep Route Running: 80

Release: 87



Overall Rating: 84

Sheldon Rankins

Position: Defensive Tackle

Team: New York Jets

Years at UofL: 2012-15

Ratings:

Speed: 70

Acceleration: 82

Strength: 89

Agility: 74

Awareness: 87

Tackle: 84

Jumping: 83

Injury: 88

Stamina: 77

Toughness: 91

Change of Direction: 61

Impact Blocking: 85

Power Moves: 77

Finesse Moves: 71

Block Shedding: 71

Pursuit: 84

Play Recognition: 84

Hit Power: 80

Overall Rating: 78

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter