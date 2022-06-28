Skip to main content

Elite Louisville OL Target Madden Sanker Sets Commitment Date

The Georgia prospect has been heavily recruited by both the Cardinals and their current commits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of Louisville football's top targets in the Class of 2023 will soon be off the board, and potentially be a part of of their elite 2023 recruiting class

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive lineman Madden Sanker, one of the top offensive line prospects in the Class of 2023, said Tuesday on social media that he will be announcing his commitment on Monday, July 11 at 3:00 p.m. EST. He will choosing from a top five of Louisville, Georgia, Michigan State, Miami and Arkansas.

Sanker is one of Louisville's biggest remaining targets in the 2023 cycle. He was offered back in October of 2020, and took an unofficial visit back in early March before returning in mid-June for an official visit. He is coming off of an official visit to Miami, but has been trending towards Louisville over the last few weeks. Between 247Sports and Rivals, he holds 12 crystal ball predictions to the Cardinals.

According to 247Sports' in-house rankings, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive guard/tackle ranks as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the class, the No. 8 player in the state of Georgia, and the No. 93 prospect in the nation. He is the 15th-ranked offensive line prospect regardless of position.

Should he commit to Louisville, Sanker would be the Cardinals' highest-ranked offensive line prospect in the modern recruiting era. With a 247Sports composite ranking of 0.9502, he would be the ninth-highest ranked recruit to ever commit to Louisville.

Sanker's impact was certainly felt in South Paulding's running game. During his junior season, the Spartans ran for 2,378 yards and 36 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry in the process. He's also a two-time state wrestling champion, and throws the shot and discus in track & field.

Louisville currently holds 11 verbal commitments in their 2023 recruiting class. All but two are ranked as top-500 prospects according to the 247Sports Composite, with five ranking inside the top-300 and two as top-100.

(Photo of Madden Sanker via University of Louisville Athletics)

