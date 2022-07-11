Elite '23 OL Madden Sanker Commits to Louisville

The offensive lineman from Georgia is the 12th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed yet another elite prospect in their already loaded 2023 recruiting class.

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive lineman Madden Sanker, one of the top offensive line prospects in the Class of 2023, announced Monday that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over Georgia, Michigan State, Miami and Arkansas, while also holding offers from Auburn, Oregon, Tennessee and others.

Sanker was one of Louisville's biggest remaining targets in the 2023 cycle. He was offered back in October of 2020, and took an unofficial visit back in early March before returning in mid-June for an official visit. He's also been heavily recruited by '23 Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback and UofL commit Pierce Clarkson.

He is the fourth player to commit to Louisville following their mid-June recruiting weekend in which UofL hosted nearly 20 high-profile prospects. El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II committed almost immediately after his visit, then New Palestine (Ind). HS offensive tackle Luke Burgess and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive tackle Jordan Church each pulled the trigger in the final week of June.

According to 247Sports' in-house rankings, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive guard/tackle ranks as the No. 4 interior offensive lineman in the class, the No. 8 player in the state of Georgia, and the No. 93 prospect in the nation. He is the 15th-ranked offensive line prospect in the class regardless of position, and with a 247Sports Composite rating of 0.9502, is the ninth-highest ranked prospect to ever commit to Louisville in the modern recruiting era and the highest-ranked offensive lineman.

Sanker's impact was certainly felt in South Paulding's running game. During his junior season, the Spartans ran for 2,378 yards and 36 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry in the process. He's also a two-time state wrestling champion, and throws the shot and discus in track & field.

Sanker is the 12th commitment in Louisville's star-studded 2023 recruiting class, one that ranks as high as the No. 16 class in the nation according to On3. He is the Cardinals' sixth top-300 prospect in the class according to the Composite, joining Owens, Clarkson and his St. John Bosco teammates wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. and cornerback Aaron Williams, and Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green.

(Photo of Madden Sanker: University of Louisville Athletics)

