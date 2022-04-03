Louisville Makes Top 10 for '23 OL Madden Sanker

The Georgia prospect has been heavily recruited by both the Cardinals and their current commits.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has already had an incredibly hot start to their 2023 recruiting class, and it could be on the verge of getting hotter.

South Paulding (Ga.) offensive lineman Madden Sanker, one of the top prospects in the nation, revealed his list of top ten schools on Sunday with the Cardinals making the cut.

Georgia, Michigan State, Miami, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Rutgers and Vanderbilt round out his list. Sanker also had offers from Auburn, Oregon, Pitt, Tennessee and others.

Sanker has been one of Louisville's biggest remaining targets in the 2023 cycle. He was offered back in October of 2020, and recently took an unofficial visit to campus back in early March. He's also been heavily recruited by Louisville quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson.

According to the 247Sports Composite, he 6-foot-4, 305-pound offensive guard/tackle ranks as the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the class, the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia, and the No. 83 prospect in the nation.

The Douglasville, Ga. native's impact was certainly felt in South Paulding's running game. During his junior season, the Spartans ran for 2,378 yards and 36 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry in the process.

Louisville currently sports a seven-man 2023 recruiting class, highlighted by Clarkson and St. John Bosco teammate wide receiver Jahlil McClain. It currently ranks second in the ACC and No. 9 in the nation, according to 247Sports.

(Photo of Madden Sanker: University of Louisville Athletics)

