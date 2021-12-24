Malik Cunningham Listed on Early 2022 Heisman Trophy Odds

The redshirt junior has over 10,000 career yards and almost 100 career touchdowns in his time at Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young only just recently won the 2021 Heisman Trophy, but the odds as to who win will next year's trophy are already starting to be released.

BetOnline.ag recently posted their way-too-early 2022 Heisman Trophy winner odds, and Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is among them. The redshirt junior, who recently announced that he will be returning for his final year of eligibility, is listed at 50-1.

Here are the other players that have odds listed:

Odds to Win Heisman Trophy 2022

Bryce Young 13/4

CJ Stroud 5/1

Spencer Rattler 7/1

Caleb Williams 12/1

Tyler Van Dyke 12/1

Kenneth Walker III 14/1

TreVeyon Henderson 16/1

Bijan Robinson 18/1

JT Daniels 18/1

DJ Uiagalelei 22/1

Will Anderson Jr 25/1

Quinn Ewers 28/1

Sam Hartman 28/1

Blake Corum 40/1

Braelon Allen 40/1

Cade McNamara 40/1

Devin Leary 40/1

Grayson McCall 40/1

Hendon Hooker 40/1

Jake Heaner 40/1

Jaxson Dart 40/1

Kennedy Brooks 40/1

Mohamed Ibrahim 40/1

Phil Jurkovec 40/1

Will Rogers 40/1

Anthony Richardson 50/1

Cade Klubnik 50/1

Jordan Addison 50/1

KJ Jefferson 50/1

Malik Cunningham 50/1

Sean Tucker 50/1

Collin Oliver 66/1

Will Shipley 66/1

Over the course the regular season, the Montgomery, Ala. native completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,734 yards and 18 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He also rushed for 968 yards and 19 touchdowns - which is good for fourth in the nation.

Cunningham's 308.4 yards of offense per game is not only fifth in the ACC, but ranks 14th in all of FBS, and his 222 points responsible for comes in at 9th. His 3,702 total yards of offense makes up for 68.5 percent of Louisville's overall offensive output for the season, and he has had a hand in 37 of their 49 touchdowns.

His best performance of the season came in Louisville's penultimate regular season game at Duke. Totaling 527 yards with seven total touchdowns, he became the second player in FBS history to pass for 300+ yards and rush for 200+ yards in a game, joining Washington's Marques Tuiasosopo vs. Stanford in 1999.

Cunningham currently has 10,445 career yards and 98 career touchdowns at Louisville. The yardage mark is good for fourth all-time in Cardinals history, while he is second all-time in touchdowns responsible for.

The Cardinals have one more game before they close the book on their 2021 campaign, as they are set to face Air Force in the First Responder Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 3:15 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

