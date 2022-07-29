Louisville QB Malik Cunningham Named to Walter Camp Award Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham has been named to the preseason watch list for the Walter Camp 2022 Player of the Year award, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Friday.

Cunningham is one of 52 players named to the watch list. He's also one of 44 offensive players, 22 quarterbacks and seven players from the ACC to make the list.

The watch list will be narrowed to 10 semifinalists in mid-November, with the winner being announced on ESPN’s College Football Awards Show towards the end of the season. The recipient is voted on by the 130 FBS head coaches and sports information directors.

This is now the third preseason honor for the redshirt senior. Cunningham was also named to the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien Award watch lists.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound dual threat signal caller was not only Louisville's heart and soul on offense in 2021, but one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC. He completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns to only six interceptions, while also rushing for 1,031 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Cunningham's 20 rushing scores was good for fourth in the nation, and he became the 14th player in school history to rush for over 1,000 yards. His 305.5 yards per game ranked 14th in all of FBS, and his 3,972 total yards of offense came in at 9th. He finished just one passing touchdown shy of joining the exclusive 20/20 club.

The Montgomery, Ala. native heads into his final year with 10,715 career yards of offense and 100 career offensive touchdowns scored. That puts him within striking distance of Lamar Jackson's career marks of 13,175 yards and 119 touchdowns, both of which are best in Louisville history.

Louisville finished last season with a mark of 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kick off their 2022 campaign at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List

Jordan Addison, WR, junior, USC

Rasheen Ali, RB, sophomore, Marshall

Braelon Allen, RB, sophomore, Wisconsin

Will Anderson, LB, junior, Alabama

Kayshon Boutte, WR, junior, LSU

Brock Bowers, TE, sophomore, Georgia

Andre Carter II, LB, junior, Army West Point

Jalen Carter, DT, junior, Georgia

Dante Cephas, WR, junior, Kent State

Sean Clifford, QB, senior, Penn State

Blake Corum, RB, junior, Michigan

Malik Cunningham, QB, senior, Louisville

JT Daniels, QB, junior, West Virginia

Josh Downs, WR, junior, North Carolina

Dillon Gabriel, QB, junior, Oklahoma

Brett Gabbert, QB, junior, Miami (Ohio)

Jake Haener, QB, senior, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, QB, junior, BYU

Frank Harris, QB, senior, UTSA

Sam Hartman, QB, senior, Wake Forest

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, sophomore, Ohio State

Xavier Hutchinson, WR, senior, Iowa State

Quentin Johnston, WR, junior, TCU

Phil Jurkovec, QB, senior, Boston College

Calijah Kancey, DT, junior, Pittsburgh

Devin Leary, QB, junior, North Carolina State

Will Levis, QB, senior, Kentucky

Grayson McCall, QB, senior, Coastal Carolina

Will McDonald IV, DE, senior, Iowa State

Michael Mayer, TE, junior Notre Dame

Tanner Mordecai, QB, senior, SMU

Lew Nicholls, RB, sophomore, Central Michigan

Aiden O’Connell, QB, senior, Purdue

Spencer Rattler, QB, junior, South Carolina

Eli Ricks, DB, junior, Alabama

Kelee Ringo, DB, sophomore, Georgia

Brad Roberts, RB, senior, Air Force

Bijan Robinson, RB, junior, Texas

Chris Rodriquez, RB, senior, Kentucky

Spencer Sanders, QB, senior, Oklahoma State

Noah Sewell, LB, junior, Oregon

Jaxson Smith-Njigba, WR, junior, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, QB, sophomore, Ohio State

Tavion Thomas, RB, junior, Utah

Payton Thorne, QB, junior, Michigan State

Cedric Tillman, WR, senior, Tennessee

Sean Tucker, RB, sophomore, Syracuse

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, sophomore, Miami (Fla.)

Deuce Vaughn, RB, junior, Kansas State

Caleb Williams, QB, sophomore, USC

Xavier Worthy, WR, sophomore, Texas

Bryce Young, QB, junior, Alabama

(Photo of Malik Cunningham: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

