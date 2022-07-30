Elite '24 CB Marcelles Williams Has 'Great' Visit to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A major component of the Louisville's football program's recent success out on the recruiting trail has been getting high-level prospects on campus for a visit. The Cardinals have held three major recruiting weekends so far this calendar year, with each taking place in January, March and June. Each one has played vital roles in landing a majority of UofL's current verbal commits in the Class of 2023.

This past weekend, the program held a fourth major recruiting weekend when they held the 502 BBQ on Friday, a recruiting event that the current staff first started around this time last year that had major success.

Around 30 prospects from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes made their way to campus, including Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco cornerback Marcelles Williams. Like last year, the 502 BBQ seems to have been a rousing success.

"The visit went great, I really liked it," Williams told Louisville Report. "We toured the dorms, saw the academic center in the stadium and walked around the facility."

Williams, like many other prospects have said since Scott Satterfield took over the program, says that his favorite aspect about Louisville is the people there. Quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, who is a California native, has played a large role in getting Louisville involved in his recruitment as his primary recruiter, and Williams has always taken time to chat with the staff whenever they visit St. John Bosco.

"Whenever they were at Bosco, I always talked," he said. "I had a great sit down talk with (defensive coordinator Bryan) Brown and coach Satterfield."

The Southern California prep school is a budding pipeline for Louisville, with four Bosco prospects in the Class of 2023 committed to the Cardinals: quarterback Pierce Clarkson, wide receivers DeAndre Moore, Jr. and Jahlil McClain, and cornerback Aaron Williams.

All four players tagged along with Williams to the 502 BBQ, but they weren't the only St. John Bosco kids there. 2024 safeties Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and Peyton Woodyard also made the trip. 2023 defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei was scheduled to visit, but never made the trip.

Williams believes that Louisville's recruiting success won't be limited to the Class of 2023, and that St. John Bosco could continue to play a role in it.

"I could definitely see it for my class, and a few more Braves (as well)," he said when asked if he could see Louisville's recruiting momentum carry into 2024.

Williams is one of the top prospects in the nation, ranking as the No. 6 cornerback and No. 57 overall prospect in the class according to 247Sports Composite. As you can imagine, several blue bloods are hard after Williams, and he says that USC, Oklahoma, Miami and Auburn are recruiting him the hardest.

But don't count out Louisville's chances here. He says that the Cardinals are "up there too," and that a return visit to campus is absolutely an option for him.

"Yes, for sure," he said.

(Photo of Marcelles Williams: Joseph Hastings - On3)

