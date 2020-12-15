Louisville CB Marlon Character Declares For 2021 NFL Draft

The senior is the fourth Cardinal to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft

(Photo of Marlon Character: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville football senior cornerback Marlon Character has decided to forgo his remaining college eligibility and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, announcing the news on social media.

"I want to thank the University of Louisville for the opportunity to represent the greatest fan base in the world for three memorable years," Character said in a statement. "Words cannot express my gratitude for all the love and support this community has given me since I stepped on campus. Each year here has taught me valuable life lessons and helped me grow into the man I am today."

Character is the third Cardinal to declare for the NFL Draft, following the footsteps of running back Javian Hawkins, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and outside linebacker Rodjay Burns.

He had the opportunity to return to Louisville thanks to the NCAA granting all fall-sport athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, but decided to move onto the professional ranks.

The Atlanta native quietly put together a solid year for the Cardinals. He finished with 37 tackles (29 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, seven pass deflections (second on the team) and his first career interception.

Character initially began his collegiate career at Auburn, but never saw the field in his lone year there and transferred to Northwest Mississippi CC for the 2017 season. Ranked as the No. 1 JUCO safety in the Class of 2018, he initially committed to South Carolina before flipping to Louisville on National Signing Day.

In 34 games and 10 starts as a Cardinal, he finishes his Louisville career with: 83 tackles (64 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, seven pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

