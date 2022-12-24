Louisville TE Marshon Ford Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville redshirt junior tight end Marshon Ford has declared for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft and will forego his remaining collegiate eligibility, he announced Saturday on social media.

"Cardnation, it has been an absolute honor to represent university of Louisville Football," he said in a graphic posted to Twitter. "My family and I are forever grateful for all the support and love being shown since day one. I wish I could thank each and every one of you personally.

"I have always wanted to make my city proud and I hope that was accomplished these last 5 years playing and putting on for the city. There has been ups and downs, bumps and bruises, tears of happiness/heartache along the way, but through it all, I was fortunate enough to live out my dream of playing college football. I have kept my promise to my family and earned my Bachelor's Degree. I am so thankful and truly honored for the opportunity to play 5 years at the University of Louisville, earning my scholarship and living out my dream of being the hometown hero from Louisville, Kentucky. That will never change Cardnation and you will be missed."

Ford is the fifth Cardinal to declare early for the 2023 NFL Draft, following running back Tiyon Evans, quarterback Malik Cunningham, cornerback Kei'Trel Clark and wide receiver Tyler Hudson.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound halfback was a consistent threat in Louisville's passing game all season long. Starting all 13 games, his 33 receptions for 434 yards were both good for second on the team behind Hudson, while his three receiving touchdowns led the Cardinals. He was named an All-ACC honorable mention

A former walk-on and Louisville native, the Ballard HS alum finishes his Cardinals career with 127 receptions for 1,585 yards and 18 touchdowns in 50 games. His 18 touchdown catches are tied with Deion Branch for eighth-most in Louisville history.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati. The Cardinals hired Jeff Brohm to be their next head coach after Scott Satterfield, ironically, left for the Bearcats in early December.

(Photo of Marshon Ford: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

