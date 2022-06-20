'23 CB/WR Martel Hight Decommits from Louisville

The two-way player from Georgia is backing off of his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is currently in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success. All signs are continuing to point to their Class of 2023 being the best in school history by a wide margin.

Of course, when you dabble in the waters of high-profile recruiting, you run the risk of losing a commit or two. That's exactly what happened on Sunday, as Rome (Ga.) HS cornerback/wide receiver prospect Martel Hight announced that he has decommited from the Cardinals and reopened his recruitment.

"After talking over with my family & coaches, I would like to announce that I am respectfully decommiting from the University of Louisville,” he said on Twitter. “I would like to thank all of the coaches at Louisville for recruiting me and giving me their time but I'm respectfully opening my recruitment back up to explore more opportunities."

The 5-foot-11, 161-pound two-way prospect was not a nationally ranked recruit at the time of his commitment in late January, but now ranks as the No. 404 player in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite. He recently took an official visit to Vanderbilt, and also holds offers from Florida, Kentucky, Wake Forest and Duke.

Hight had a very productive season as a junior for Rome, hauling in 62 receptions for 1,069 yards and nine touchdowns on offensive. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, he has logged 35 tackles, seven pass deflections and five interceptions over the past two seasons at the varsity level.

Louisville sports a nine-man 2023 recruiting class following Hight's decommitment, but it is still among the best in ACC.

(Photo of Martel Hight via Hudl)

