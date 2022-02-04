Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Martel Hight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 4th commit in the Class of 2023, as Martel Hight has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation:

Prospect: Martel Hight

Position: Cornerback, Wide Receiver

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 161 pounds

School: Rome (Ga.) HS

Martel Hight's Junior Year Highlights: (HERE)

Frame: Could add some more weight once he gets on campus, but not a whole lot. Has broad shoulders, and a surprising wingspan for someone under six feet.

Athleticism: When this whole class is said and done, Hight might be the most underrated athlete of the bunch. He is incredibly explosive, and has high top end speed. No matter what side of the ball he's playing on, he can get down the field in a hurry. Also has a really good vertical, and above average agility.

Instincts: He's being recruited for defensive back (as of now), so we'll focus on that. Hight is a nightmare in man-to-man coverage. Not only does he do a really good job at staying on the receiver's hip, but his ability to play on the ball is phenomenal. He can contort his body well on throws to the sideline, and has good overall timing for pass break ups.

Polish: Despite having the frame of a nickel, Hight plays with a surprising amount of physicality. He's not afraid to hit hard when tackling, is a nuisance to wide receivers around the line of scrimmage, and plays the run well when he has to.

Bottom Line: It's an unranked prospect right now, but expect that to change in a big way soon. Power Five schools have already caught onto him, and Louisville was lucky to land him early. There is a lot of potential with Hight, and he could be a candidate to receive early playing time.

(Photo of Martel Hight via Hudl)

