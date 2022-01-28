Louisville Football Preparing for Massive Recruiting Weekend

The Cardinals are in line to host a sizable amount of prospects this weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be in the middle of the offseason, but the Louisville football program is about to embark on one of their biggest recruiting endeavors ever.

Starting on Friday, Jan. 28, the Cardinals will be hosting a few dozen prospects during the weekend, with Louisville Report confirming that a total of 42 prospects will be in town. They will tour the campus and football facilities, and will also attend Saturday's men's basketball game vs. Duke.

Four of the prospects have already signed or committed to the Cards: signees Louisville (Ky.) Male defensive end Selah Brown and Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte wide receiver Chance Morrow, blueshirt commit Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli center Sam Secrest and verbal pledge Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green will be participating in the weekend's activities.

Outside of Brown, five other prospects from the city of Louisville and state of Kentucky will be in town: Louisville (Ky.) Male's defensive end Micah Carter and safety Jeremiah Collins, Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing defensive end Oryend Fisher, Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station safety JT Haskins and Richmond (Ky.) Madison Central offensive tackle Malachi Wood.

The program is also hosting a handful of top tier talent this weekend. Three prospects from perennial powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco will be joining: quarterback Pierce Clarkson, cornerback JShawn Frausto-Ramos and wide receiver Jahlil McClain. Two additional top-50 wideouts will be joining the fold in DeSoto (Tex.) High School's Johntay Cook Jr. and Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School's DeAndre Moore.

While most of the 42 prospects will be visiting Louisville in an unofficial capacity, four will be taking their official visits. This includes Duke transfer safety Jalen Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) HS safety Jeremiah Caldwell, Dallas (Tex.) Skyline safety Anthony "A.J." Davis Jr. and Columbus (Ga.) Carver safety Antonio Watts.

Below is the confirmed list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend:

Jalen Alexander

Position: Safety

Frame: 5-11, 160

Note: Transfer (Duke)

Jonathan Bax

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-2, 230

High School: New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Michai Boireau

Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: 6-5, 300

High School: Hampton (Ga.) Lovejoy

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Selah Brown

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-2, 251

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Class: 2022

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8883 (400th)

Marvin Burks Jr.

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-2, 190

High School: St. Louis (Mo.)

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9062 (263rd)

Mario Byrd

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-8, 160

High School: Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Micah Carter

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5, 260

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8839 (374th)

Jeremiah Caldwell

Position: Cornerback/Safety

Frame: 6-2, 177

High School: Belleville (Mich.) HS

Class: 2022

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8883 (401st)

Pierce Clarkson

Position: Quarterback

Frame: 6-0, 195

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9521 (111st)

Jeremiah Collins

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-2, 150

High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8839 (378th)

Martavious Collins

Position: Tight End

Frame: 6-3, 241

High School: Rome (Ga.) HS

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Johntay Cook Jr.

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-0, 170

High School: DeSoto (Tex.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9814 (40th)

A.J. Davis Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-11, 180

High School: Dallas (Tex.) Skyline

Class: 2022

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8527 (1,061st)

Jayden Davis

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-2, 175

High School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8739 (428th)

Evan Dickens

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-10, 170

High School: Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Oryend Fisher

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-6, 195

High School: Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

JShawn Frausto-Ramos

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 6-0, 180

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9125 (231st)

Adonijah Green

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-5, 203

High School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8577 (515th)

Emanuel Green

Position: Athlete

Class: 2026

JT Haskins

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-0, 150

High School: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Martel Hight

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Frame: 5-11, 161

High School: Rome (Ga.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Connor Knight

Position: Defensive End

Frame: 6-3, 275

High School: Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Kenric Lanier

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-3, 180

High School: Decatur (Ga.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Barrett Maddox

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-7, 280

High School: Clinton (Tenn.)

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Daniel Martens

Position: Safety

Frame: 5-11, 190

High School: Franklin (Wisc.) HS

Class: 2022

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jahlil McClain

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10, 180

High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9004 (292nd)

Kayden McDonald

Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: 6-3, 325

High School: Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9170 (214th)

Ryan McKinnis

Position: Linebacker/Running Back

Frame: 6-2, 200

High School: Buford (Ga.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

DeAndre Moore

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-11, 190

High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9779 (48th)

Fredrick Moore

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-1, 175

High School: St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Chance Morrow

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-6, 185

High School: Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte

Class: 2022

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8615 (844th)

Jamarion Parker

Position: Running Back

Frame: 6-0, 185

High School: St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep

Class: 2025

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Kyle Parker

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 5-10, 175

High School: Lucas (Tex.) Lovejoy

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jayden Ponder

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-11, 185

High School: Kennesaw (Ga.) Allatoona

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Michael Richard

Position: Cornerback

Frame: 5-11, 170

High School: New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Sam Secrest

Position: Center

Frame: 6-6, 295

High School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli

Class: 2022

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8248 (1,675th)

Javin Simpkins

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-9, 175

High School: Miami (Fla.) Norland

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9112 (238th)

Xavier Terrell

Position: Running Back

Frame: 5-8, 175

High School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Damian Thompson

Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: 6-0, 170

High School: Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible School

Class: 2024

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Antonio Watts

Position: Safety

Frame: 6-1, 185

High School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver

Class: 2022

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Jamil Williams

Position: Outside Linebacker (CARD)

Frame: 6-0, 190

High School: Palmetto (Fla.) HS

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

Malachi Wood

Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: 6-8, 300

High School: Richmond (Ky.) Madison Central

Class: 2023

247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A

(Photo of Helmet via University of Louisville Athletics)

