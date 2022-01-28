Louisville Football Preparing for Massive Recruiting Weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We might be in the middle of the offseason, but the Louisville football program is about to embark on one of their biggest recruiting endeavors ever.
Starting on Friday, Jan. 28, the Cardinals will be hosting a few dozen prospects during the weekend, with Louisville Report confirming that a total of 42 prospects will be in town. They will tour the campus and football facilities, and will also attend Saturday's men's basketball game vs. Duke.
Four of the prospects have already signed or committed to the Cards: signees Louisville (Ky.) Male defensive end Selah Brown and Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte wide receiver Chance Morrow, blueshirt commit Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli center Sam Secrest and verbal pledge Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove defensive end Adonijah Green will be participating in the weekend's activities.
Outside of Brown, five other prospects from the city of Louisville and state of Kentucky will be in town: Louisville (Ky.) Male's defensive end Micah Carter and safety Jeremiah Collins, Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing defensive end Oryend Fisher, Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station safety JT Haskins and Richmond (Ky.) Madison Central offensive tackle Malachi Wood.
The program is also hosting a handful of top tier talent this weekend. Three prospects from perennial powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco will be joining: quarterback Pierce Clarkson, cornerback JShawn Frausto-Ramos and wide receiver Jahlil McClain. Two additional top-50 wideouts will be joining the fold in DeSoto (Tex.) High School's Johntay Cook Jr. and Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School's DeAndre Moore.
While most of the 42 prospects will be visiting Louisville in an unofficial capacity, four will be taking their official visits. This includes Duke transfer safety Jalen Alexander, Belleville (Mich.) HS safety Jeremiah Caldwell, Dallas (Tex.) Skyline safety Anthony "A.J." Davis Jr. and Columbus (Ga.) Carver safety Antonio Watts.
Below is the confirmed list of prospects who will be in Louisville this weekend:
Jalen Alexander
Position: Safety
Frame: 5-11, 160
Note: Transfer (Duke)
Jonathan Bax
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-2, 230
High School: New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Michai Boireau
Position: Defensive Tackle
Frame: 6-5, 300
High School: Hampton (Ga.) Lovejoy
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Selah Brown
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-2, 251
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8883 (400th)
Marvin Burks Jr.
Position: Safety
Frame: 6-2, 190
High School: St. Louis (Mo.)
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9062 (263rd)
Mario Byrd
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-8, 160
High School: Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Micah Carter
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5, 260
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8839 (374th)
Jeremiah Caldwell
Position: Cornerback/Safety
Frame: 6-2, 177
High School: Belleville (Mich.) HS
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8883 (401st)
Pierce Clarkson
Position: Quarterback
Frame: 6-0, 195
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9521 (111st)
Jeremiah Collins
Position: Safety
Frame: 6-2, 150
High School: Louisville (Ky.) Male
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8839 (378th)
Martavious Collins
Position: Tight End
Frame: 6-3, 241
High School: Rome (Ga.) HS
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Johntay Cook Jr.
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-0, 170
High School: DeSoto (Tex.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9814 (40th)
A.J. Davis Jr.
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-11, 180
High School: Dallas (Tex.) Skyline
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8527 (1,061st)
Jayden Davis
Position: Safety
Frame: 6-2, 175
High School: Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8739 (428th)
Evan Dickens
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-10, 170
High School: Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity Catholic
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Oryend Fisher
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-6, 195
High School: Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
JShawn Frausto-Ramos
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 6-0, 180
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9125 (231st)
Adonijah Green
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-5, 203
High School: Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8577 (515th)
Emanuel Green
Position: Athlete
Class: 2026
JT Haskins
Position: Safety
Frame: 6-0, 150
High School: Lexington (Ky.) Bryan Station
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Martel Hight
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Frame: 5-11, 161
High School: Rome (Ga.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Connor Knight
Position: Defensive End
Frame: 6-3, 275
High School: Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Kenric Lanier
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-3, 180
High School: Decatur (Ga.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Barrett Maddox
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-7, 280
High School: Clinton (Tenn.)
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Daniel Martens
Position: Safety
Frame: 5-11, 190
High School: Franklin (Wisc.) HS
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Jahlil McClain
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 180
High School: Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9004 (292nd)
Kayden McDonald
Position: Defensive Tackle
Frame: 6-3, 325
High School: Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9170 (214th)
Ryan McKinnis
Position: Linebacker/Running Back
Frame: 6-2, 200
High School: Buford (Ga.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
DeAndre Moore
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-11, 190
High School: Los Alamitos (Calif.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9779 (48th)
Fredrick Moore
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-1, 175
High School: St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Chance Morrow
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-6, 185
High School: Charlotte (N.C.) West Charlotte
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8615 (844th)
Jamarion Parker
Position: Running Back
Frame: 6-0, 185
High School: St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep
Class: 2025
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Kyle Parker
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 5-10, 175
High School: Lucas (Tex.) Lovejoy
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Jayden Ponder
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-11, 185
High School: Kennesaw (Ga.) Allatoona
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Michael Richard
Position: Cornerback
Frame: 5-11, 170
High School: New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Sam Secrest
Position: Center
Frame: 6-6, 295
High School: Indianapolis (Ind.) Roncalli
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.8248 (1,675th)
Javin Simpkins
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-9, 175
High School: Miami (Fla.) Norland
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: 0.9112 (238th)
Xavier Terrell
Position: Running Back
Frame: 5-8, 175
High School: Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Damian Thompson
Position: Wide Receiver
Frame: 6-0, 170
High School: Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible School
Class: 2024
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Antonio Watts
Position: Safety
Frame: 6-1, 185
High School: Columbus (Ga.) Carver
Class: 2022
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Jamil Williams
Position: Outside Linebacker (CARD)
Frame: 6-0, 190
High School: Palmetto (Fla.) HS
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
Malachi Wood
Position: Offensive Tackle
Frame: 6-8, 300
High School: Richmond (Ky.) Madison Central
Class: 2023
247Sports Comp. Rating: N/A
