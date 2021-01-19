RB Maurice Burkley to Return to Louisville

The redshirt senior is returning for a sixth year with the Cardinals, a school spokesman told Louisville Report.

(Photo of Maurice Burkley: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football redshirt senior running back Jared Maurice Burkley will be returning for a sixth year with the program, a school spokesperson told Louisville Report.

Burkley is the third senior to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19 and return to Louisville, following the footsteps of inside linebacker CJ Avery, defensive end Tabarius Peterson, offensive guard Robbie Bell and center Cole Bentley.

Following star running back Javian Hawkins' opt-out last November, the 6-foot, 210-pound back was inserted into the starter's role. He had amassed 180 yards and one touchdown on 33 attempts during the 2020 season, before he was sidelined for the year with a lower extremity injury.

Entering the season, Burkley had only rushed eight times for 43 yards, all of which took place in the 2019 season. He joined the program as a walk-on in 2016, redshirted in 2017, and earned a full scholarship after the 2018 season.

Louisville might have lost Hawkins to the NFL, but the position will be relatively talented in 2021, and most likely utilize running back by committee. The Cardinals also returns Hassan Hall, Jalen Mitchell and Aidan Robbins; while signing high school senior Trevion Cooley.

Louisville finished their 2020 campaign with a 4-7 overall record and 3-7 mark in ACC play.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp