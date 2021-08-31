Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville RB Commit Maurice Turner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their seventh commit in the Class of 2022, as Maurice Turner has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Turner:

Prospect: Maurice Turner

Position: Running Back

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds

School: Douglas (Ga.) Coffee

Frame: Turner may be listed at 5-foot-10, but he seems a tad bit smaller on tape, perhaps closer to 5-foot-8. Relatively well-toned lower body, particularly around his thighs/hips, could add some muscle to upper body and overall weight in general. Has a build similar to Javian Hawkins.

Athleticism: As you can imagine with someone of his stature, Turner is incredibly agile. He can make very quick cuts in a small amount of space, and can change directions with ease. Has tremendous stop-and-go acceleration, and good overall speed.

Instincts: Even with how shifty he is, his ball carrier vision is without a doubt his best attribute, as he makes incredible decisions when it comes to finding the right rushing lane. It doesn't matter how small or unorthodox of a lane it is, he will attack it and come out of the other side in a hurry thanks to his agility and decision making. He also takes good angles on outside runs as well.

Polish: Overall, he is incredibly versatile as an offensive weapon. He took plenty of reps at both running back and wide receiver, and has good hands as a pass catcher. Since he relies more so on his agility than his physicality to penetrate rushing lanes, he will likely have to bulk up a bit so that this translates to the next level. Although he does do a good job at shedding tacklers in the open field.

Bottom Line: Like many other Louisville commits in the class, Turner is someone whose national recruiting status will increase as the season progresses. Size may be a slight concern and he might not be an impact player right out of the gates, but he has the potential to be a multi-year starter in college.

You can view Maurice Turner's junior year highlights here.

(Photo of Maurice Turner via Douglas Now)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp on Twitter