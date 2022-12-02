Louisville OL Max Cabana to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville offensive lineman Max Cabana will be entering his name into the transfer portal, he announced early Friday morning on social media. He will not play in Louisville’s upcoming bowl.

"I would like to thank all the coaches, staff members, and my teammates @LouisvilleFB for the great memories over the last year," he wrote in a post on Twitter. "I am truly honored to have been part of this team and wish you nothing but the best!"

Thanks to NCAA legislation adopted this past August, Cabana has a few more days until he can officially enter the portal. Players can no longer enter the portal any time they want, and have just a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to do so. There is also a 15-day window from May 1 to May 15 following spring practices.

Cabana is the sixth Cardinal to announce his intentions to transfer following the end of the regular season, joining running backs Trevion Cooley and Jalen Mitchell, defensive lineman Caleb Banks, cornerback Derrick Edwards III and linebacker K.J. Cloyd. He is the seventh to announce during this academic year, following safety Nicario Harper, who announced his intention to transfer back in late October.

The 6-foot-6, 297-pound offensive guard joined Louisville as part of their 2022 recruiting class, but did not play a single snap for the Cardinals during his true freshman campaign.

Originally a native of Quebec, Canada who grew up playing ice hockey, Cabana and his family moved to Massachusetts so that he could shift his focus to football. He played for Easthampton (Mass.) Williston Northhampton School, and was ranked as the No. 1,435 prospect in the class coming out of high school.

Louisville will find out their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 4 following the conclusion of conference championship weekend. The Cardinals finished the regular season at 7-5, and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

(Photo via University of Louisville Athletics)

