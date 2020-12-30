Class of 2021 QB Nathan McElroy Commits to Louisville as PWO

The Trinity High School quarterback has flipped his commitment to join the Cardinals as a walk on.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program is still searching for another scholarship signal caller out on the recruiting trail, the quarterback back room just got a little deeper.

Class of 2021 quarterback Nathan McElroy announced Wednesday that he has flipped his commitment to the Cardinals. He was previously committed to Butler, who competes in football at the FCS level, and will be joining Louisville as a preferred walk-on (PWO).

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound quarterback for Trinity High School here in Louisville might have only had offers from schools such as Morehead State and Valparaiso, but he has proven his worth on the gridiron. He has a 23-2 record as a starter, and led the Shamrocks to back-to-back Class 6A state championships.

During his junior campaign, McElroy completed 175 of his 284 pass attempts (61.6%) for for 2,597 yards and 31 touchdowns in 15 games. In his final year, he completed 104 of his 163 attempts (63.8%) for 1,375 yards and 17 touchdowns in 10 games.

McElroy will be joining a relatively thin quarterback room at Louisville. Following the departures of redshirt senior Jawon Pass and freshman Tee Webb via the transfer portal, the Cardinals now have just three scholarship quarterbacks: redshirt junior Malik Cunningham, sophomore Evan Conley and recent signee TJ Lewis. Freshmen signal callers Will Warren & Braden Carnes are also on the roster as walk ons.

