Skip to main content

Watch: Wesley McGriff, Quincy Riley Talk Louisville's Fall Camp, Upcoming Season

The Cardinals recently concluded their fall camp ahead of the upcoming 2022 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is in the books for the Louisville football program, and now the Cardinals are starting the transition to game prep for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Cardinals have been known for their offense under head coach Scott Satterfield, but made efforts to vastly improve their defense over the offseason. One of which was hiring Wesley McGriff away from Florida to be Louisville's co-defensive coordinator.

"It's really been going great," McGriff said when asked about his first fall camp with his new team. "I'm really having a wonderful time, not only working with Coach (Bryan) Brown, but work with the young men in the room. A lot of guys have got a really, really strong football IQ, and their attitude, man, is just unbelievable. They're coming to work every day, looking to get better with the right attitude."

Another way that Louisville has improved this side fo the line of scrimmage was hitting the transfer portal hard. The Cardinals landed key transfers at all three levels of the defense, but especially in the secondary.

"In the beginning of camp, it was just really uncomfortable for me. New plays, new calls and everything," Middle Tennessee State transfer cornerback Quincy Riley said. "But as camp has been going along, I've been getting real comfortable, and I say real comfortable. I mean it."

Following Tuesday's practice, McGriff and Riley took time to meet with the media. They discussed McGriff's relationship with Brown and their collective impact on the defense, Riley's transition to Louisville, the secondary's progression and more.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Below are the videos from their press conference:

Co-Defensive Coordinator Wesley McGriff

Cornerback Quincy Riley

(Photo of Quincy Riley via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

USATSI_13573570_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football 2022 Season Preview

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17244764_168388606_lowres
Football

Projecting Louisville's Two-Deep Depth Chart Following Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
Cardinal_Stadium_web
Football

2022 Louisville Football Schedule and Results

By Matthew McGavic
1235166982.0
Football

Louisville OL Caleb Chandler Named to 2022 AP Preseason All-America Team

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_14954557_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football's Complete 2022 Player Roster

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17792988_168388606_lowres
Football

Five Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
B21822E1-0324-4753-A292-2AFECEA879AA
Football

Louisville's Backup QB Spot Still Up for Grabs Following Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
1FEFD2BF-6AF6-453E-9F38-7FE9BED86528
Football

Louisville Making Progress in Special Teams During Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic