Watch: Wesley McGriff, Quincy Riley Talk Louisville's Fall Camp, Upcoming Season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp is in the books for the Louisville football program, and now the Cardinals are starting the transition to game prep for the upcoming 2022 season.

The Cardinals have been known for their offense under head coach Scott Satterfield, but made efforts to vastly improve their defense over the offseason. One of which was hiring Wesley McGriff away from Florida to be Louisville's co-defensive coordinator.

"It's really been going great," McGriff said when asked about his first fall camp with his new team. "I'm really having a wonderful time, not only working with Coach (Bryan) Brown, but work with the young men in the room. A lot of guys have got a really, really strong football IQ, and their attitude, man, is just unbelievable. They're coming to work every day, looking to get better with the right attitude."

Another way that Louisville has improved this side fo the line of scrimmage was hitting the transfer portal hard. The Cardinals landed key transfers at all three levels of the defense, but especially in the secondary.

"In the beginning of camp, it was just really uncomfortable for me. New plays, new calls and everything," Middle Tennessee State transfer cornerback Quincy Riley said. "But as camp has been going along, I've been getting real comfortable, and I say real comfortable. I mean it."

Following Tuesday's practice, McGriff and Riley took time to meet with the media. They discussed McGriff's relationship with Brown and their collective impact on the defense, Riley's transition to Louisville, the secondary's progression and more.

