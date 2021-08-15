Watch: Scott Satterfield, Bryan Brown and Louisville Players Talk Media Day

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On Saturday, the Louisville football program held their annual Media Day at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville Report was there for it all, and had the chance to talk to head coach Scott Satterfield, defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, and several Louisville players that were available for questions.

Below are the videos and transcripts for the coaches, accompanied by the videos for the players made available:

Head Coach Scott Satterfield

(On their first scrimmage of fall camp)

It was practice No. 6 six, so I think it's maybe just a day or two early for a full scrimmage, but we went ahead and did. I thought it was good. I thought it was overall good energy thing. I think it did come at a time where guys ready to tackle, because it's the first day that we went full gear, and a lot of tackling. Probably ran close to 135-140 plays today. We worked three different groups, so ones, twos and threes all got reps today. We worked a little bit in special teams, not a ton. Field goal, PAT, punt team, a little bit of kickoff team so. Those were the three phases that we looked at. But I thought overall, it was a good day.

The defense is ahead of the offense at this point, which I think, early in camp, usually that's what happens. But I did like the way our one unit looked on defense. YaYa Diaby looked good today, quick off the ball. We all know he's got great size, but he's playing fast right now. That was good to see. I thought our inside linebackers CJ (Avery) and Monty Montgomery played really well, are running fast, and fitting downhill, which is great to see. I think at safety right now we're looking-Q Cole (Qwynnterrio Cole) is a safety with Duncan, those two guys are looking good back in the first unit at safety. Chandler Jones started out at the corner on one side, and he looked good today as well. Kei'Trel Clark was on the other side. I think that first unit, man, was a pretty good defensive unit.

I thought, overall, Cunningham looked good today. He took care of the ball, made good decisions, ran out when he needed to run it. So he did some good stuff with that as well. Just overall, I thought it was a good solid day for our first scrimmage. Obviously, a lot of film to look at, to go back to. It's hard to speculate and see now just running that many plays. But I thought overall energy was good, and I saw a lot of good things, and things that we can certainly coach off of.

(On where the running back situation stands)

I think the leader is (Jalen) Mitchell. He's very solid, very dependable, he's a good all-around back as far as running the ball. If there is a weakness in him, it's the long speed. Taking it 70-80 yards for a touchdown, we saw that in the Wake Forest game last year. But he runs hard between the tackles, he made a couple of good runs today. Protects well, can catch the ball out of the backfield, I thought he did good. (Trevion) Cooley looked really good today. This is the first time since the spring we've seen him in live contact, and he looked really good. He's got a different kind of burst, Cooley does, with a guy's who's probably about 206/207, so he's a decent sized running by with good burst. Thought he did some good things today. We're pretty deep there. You got (Maurice) Burkley who started last year, a game or two. I think Hassan Hall ran hard today, did some good things as well in the running back position. There's four right there, and then Aidan (Robbins) ran the ball good today. We have some guys there that we'll be able to shuffle in the game. Will it be one guy? I don't know, I think that still remains to be seen. I think right now, if you had to ask me that, we're gonna play several guys at the running back position, and see who's really feeling it as we get through the game.



(On the lack of interceptions last season)

You obviously want to get more takeaways. If you go back and watch, I think we dropped seven interceptions last year that were right into guys' hands. So, getting on the jugs machine will help for sure. But that's one thing. We had opportunities last year to get more interceptions defensively, and the guys just did not catch the ball. Matter of fact, it happened again today. There was at least one opportunity where a guy had it, and he dropped it. You got to make the plays when they're there to be made. We've had the guys capable of doing it. I do think, at times, you have to tie the coverage down in order to get some more opportunities like that. But also, the offense will give you chances, and you got to take advantage of them, Tre Clark, in yesterday's practice, made a nice interception in the end zone. We threw a fade ball at Justin Marshall, who's a lot bigger than him, and he went out and got it, made a play on it. That's what it takes. You got to be aggressive, and go make those plays. It's certainly been an emphasis for us this year defensively, getting takeaways.

(On if the first week of practice was difficult with the amount of newcomers)

It is. You got a lot of guys, you want to see them get in there and get opportunities. So we're trying to do a lot of different rotations, as far as getting them in and getting them reps. Some guys are gonna want more reps, because they feel like, 'man, I only got three or four reps, I didn't really get a chance to show what I have". I think that's hard, especially for a young player, because a lot of these guys, the ones that we recruited and signed, they expect to come in here and contribute right away. Which some of them will, but they have to be a little bit patient with that. You can't come in day one, all of a sudden everything's gonna be great. You're gonna have to get a few reps here, make the best of it so you get gain more reps. That's one of the hardest things for young players to really fully understand. It takes a little bit of time in order to get more reps, to start cracking the lineup up. Not only those guys, we had a bunch of other guys as well that just came out for the first time, some walk-on guys so yeah, I think we got those guys probably 18-20 plays and live reps, and now we get to go coach off of that, and maybe get a guy to move up or two, and a little bit more reps. But that's just gonna take time with the young guys. There'll be guys that are buried on the depth chart game one, but by game six or seven, they've already been there and they're starting to play. We see that every single year. We try to prep them for that, and tell them to pay attention, because you're gonna get an opportunity to chance, and you got to make the most of it when you do get that chance.

(On how much he thinks turnovers handicapped them last year, especially with Cunningham, and how they address it)

Turnovers are a funny thing. You talk about them all the time, then you get guys playing tentative. You have to be able to cut loose and play. There's a fine line with that. We have been stressing it all offseason, we know that. We know that was a you know a big concern of ours last year, and was a reason we didn't finish out games that we should have last year. We've been working on it in practice. Every day we do a turnover circuit, and we're working both sides, because we didn't create enough turnovers either. It's really easy to say we turned the ball over, but we didn't create enough turnovers, so it goes hand in hand. We're really working both of those things in practice. I don't think we had a turnover today, so that's good on the offense, not good on the defense. But we have stressed it. Obviously, we know that that is a huge part. You can manipulate stats, you can spin them a lot of different ways, but the turnover margin is one of the most critical stats there is. The analytics say that if you don't turn the ball over, and you create more, you're gonna win over 75% of your games. You have to take care of the football, and that has been an emphasis



(On if someone is starting to separate themselves in the wide receiver room, or if they are leaning towards WR by committee)

I think we got a pretty solid group, the first group. Braden Smith is a guy who's played a ton for us, started last year, he's certainly gonna play a ton for us. Justin Marshall's had a really good camp, he's matured a lot. He's come into his own. We've talked a lot about Tyler Harrell. He's a guy who hasn't played much football. So when the lights come on, how's he going to be? That's going to be something we're gonna have to watch and see, but he certainly has the ability, and he made some plays today as well. He's going to be a guy that's going to be playing for us. I think those guys right there are kind of your main guys. Shai Werts will be in the mix, (Ahmari) Huggins, as a newcomer. will be in the mix. He can do a lot of things, he's a dynamic with his legs. Marshon Ford is going to be a lot more involved in the passing game. I think we're gonna have our core guys, and then we'll see-Josh Johnson has had a great camp for us, he's a guy that played late in the year last year. Watkins is another guy that played late in the year last year, that's had great experience. I think there's six or seven core guys that are going to be our receivers, and how we dial them up as far as getting the ball to them, will be something that we do once we start game planning. But it'll be within those six or seven guys that's gonna be our guys for this year.



(On why Tyler Harrell hadn't seen much playing time over the last two seasons, and why he can translate that into productivity this season)

First of all, we had some good players ahead of him the last couple years. He has been one of the hardest workers in the offseason, so he's one of these guys that has developed. It didn't happen right away, he was a track guy, fast guy, and now you have to transition into a football guy. He's done that over this offseason. He's one of these guys that's just worked his way to his position now, to where he's going to get opportunities. Now it's going to be up to him to make the plays. We can call these plays, and try to get him isolated and lined up for certain scenarios to where he can have a chance, well then he's got to make the play. What we've seen in the last six months, is that he's willing, and able, and capable of making those plays. But it is a big difference when the lights come on, and it's game time, and you have to go make the plays. So we'll see how he does. I got all the conference in the world in him. I think he'll make those plays, I think he's going to be a guy where teams are going to have to know where he is. It's going to be up tp them to cover him. If they double him, that's going to free up somebody else. He's got to be a guy that's going to be in the mix with that kind of speed and athleticism. He understands our offense, but he has worked himself into this position, and I think that's why all of a sudden now, it's his time to shine. It's Tyler Harrell's time.



(On the challenge of bringing the culture back after a losing season)

Last year, we missed all that time, and part of what we want to do is to spend time with our guys. You can't just spend time with these guys just on the practice field and in the meeting rooms. You got to do other things with them. They have to know that you care about them, not just because they can run fast, or block, or tackle. They have to know that you care about them personally, and just hanging out. You get that by having over at your house, or by doing things with them. We missed that part last year. That was huge for us. We've been able to come back and do a lot of those things. I think we grew up a lot last year as a football team with all the things we had to go through. Not just on the football field, but all other things as well. Then when they came back after Christmas, it's just a different mentality with these guys. We had a we had a great offseason, as far as with our leadership team. We met every week. All spring and summer, we met every week with our with our leadership guys, and that's been huge for us. I think we've grown a lot closer with that particular group, with myself, and Bryan Brown, and Stu Holt and Coach Mike (Sirignano) and Matt Summers. We're all involved with that group. We're in a good spot culturally with our guys. That's been gonna be big for us, because this game comes down to the fine points of the little things, when you get to a fourth quarter. Obviously, turnovers are a big part of that. But there's other little things that happen throughout the course of a game that enable you to somehow get a win. Because it's so tight. It's such a close game most of the time. That's been a big difference for us this year, is that part of it. A lot of the things we did the first year, we were able to do this year, and I think that should pay dividends for us in the fall.



(On his assessment of the offensive line, and if he agrees with Coach Bicknell's statement that this could be the best line he's ever coached)

When you look at the starters, or the guys that have been here-I mean, Cole Bentley's been here for about 10 years. He's been here a long time, he's played a lot of football. Caleb Chandler has played a ton of football, Adonis Boone, Renato Brown, those four guys right there, they've been started ever since I've been here. At times, they've done a great job, and held their own against some really good defensive lines. I was watching the NFL game last night, a couple of guys we played against last year. They've done a great job. Then on top of that, you add some of the depth that we've been able to create over the last couple years. That, as an o-line coach, I think it's reassuring to know. We got about eight guys we feel we can rotate and play, and that gives you a great chance. If you have an offensive line and defensive line that are pretty solid, it gives you a chance to win some games. If you win in the trenches, it goes a long way. We have some great size up front, we have some athletic linemen, and we have some guys with experience. You put all those things together, I like where we are with that group collectively. It's exciting to watch them play, and I feel good about that first unit.

(On what impresses him the most about the secondary)

With the guys in the secondary, they're fundamentally sound. Their techniques are really, really good now. This defense, it takes a year, two years, in order for guys to fully understand what Coach Brown is trying to get done over there. Chander Jones has played a bunch of ball, Tre Clark just got here last year, but is an outstanding player. (Kenderick) Duncan's been in this defense, and he understands what we're trying to do. Just their skill set of what we're able to do, and they're talented players. They can run, they can tackle, they can cover. They're able to do a lot of different things. It's not just one defense out there, we're seeing a lot of different looks, which makes it hard or difficult, as your play caller and as a receiver, to understand what's on the other side. Are they playing man, are they playing cover three, is it some sort of two hell back there, what are they trying to do? You're able to do a lot of different things with these guys with experience, on top of that they're talented. You put those two things together, it makes it difficult to try to move the ball.

(On Marshon Ford's journey from walk-on to his current role)

The thing about Marshon, is he just works every day. He never says anything to us, and never has never complained. He just comes in and works. Wherever we've put him, he's been willing and able to do it. From day one when we first got in here, we thought, "Man, we can use this guy in our offense as that H-back, and do a lot of things with him". The last two years, we've been able to do it. Then as you watch him play over the last couple of years, man, he's so talented with the ball in his hands. He's kind of like a receiver, he's also kind of like a running back, because of his size. He's got great hands, but he's 225-230, and he can break tackles. This year, we're like, "man, let's leave him on the field a little bit more". Now the defense has to look at him and say, "alright, what personnel group is this?" Is he gonna be in the box, is he gonna be out wide? We're moving him around a lot more, so that's going to make the defense have to do a little bit more preparation, as far as the looks that we're going to give him. He's capable of doing everything, as far as blocking and running. He's, he's a great hybrid type player, and we want to continue to utilize him, and put pressure on the defense

(On when they will start to transition into game prep for Ole Miss)

Probably 10 to 12 days out, once we get close to that. We got a lot of ball left that we got to put in. We're not anywhere near with that things we have to put in right now, it's just day six. We don't start school for another eight days. We got a lot of ball to put in, we got a lot of things we got to teach, correct, and get better at. What's fun is just being out there on the field, and watching the guys do it. We're talking about being 1% better every day, and not making the same mistake twice in back to back days. Today was great film, we're going to be able to get that film, go back and critique, and see what guys need to be working on, and what we need to be doing better. One of the things lwe always do when we scrimmage like this. as an offensive coach, we don't game plan our defense. I want to I want our guys just to be able to react to what they're seeing. It's a little frustrating sometimes as an offensive coach, because you don't hit as many plays as you want to. But we're just running plays, and I want to see how the defense reacts. But it was great to see offense and defense competing. Man, so much great film to coach off



(On the punting situation)

It's gonna be a new one, I do know that. Mark (Vassett), he's fun to talk to. If you guys get a chance to talk to him, he's got a strong Australian accent, and he's a grown man. He's gonna be 25. He's already bought a house, had a mortgage and sold it. This guy, he's a freshman. He's an old guy, very mature. He's got a leg, I can tell you that. He can punt it, and, and it's fun. I just kind of smile during practice when I watch him punt. I'm hitting the hang time, and it's five seconds. I'm glad he flew all the way over here from Australia. He punted today, and had some great punts. James Turner kicked field goals today, did a great job as well. I think he missed one field goal today out of all the kicks he had today, which was several. I feel like special teams-wise, we're gonna be good this year. I think, overall, we got some really good team speed. It's gonna be a lot of competition who gets on the teams, and then when you actually look at the kickers and the punters themselves, they're gonna be pretty good. JT, to me, is one of the better ones out there. He's kind of an underrated field goal kicker, in my opinion. He doesn't get a lot of note or notoriety, but he's one of the better ones. Mark coming in, I think he'll really help us in the net punting. Last year, we were not very good. I think maybe 36-37 yards net. We should be over 40 this year in net punting. Over the course of a game, that makes a huge difference. We lost field position battles last year, and then you turn the ball over, and now your record is what it is. You win some field position bounds, you take care of the ball, then you give yourself a great chance to be in the game at the end, and go win.



(On if there was a moment that tells him things are starting to click)

I just like the way our guys are practicing. One of the things we talk about in practice, is practice like a pro. Meaning stay up, take care of each other. I've been seeing that. To me, even though we do have a lot of young guys, I've been seeing a lot more of that, because the leadership of our team demands that. The guys are taking care of each other, and at the same time, they're getting a lot out of practice. I think, just overall, that feeling and that sense, is outstanding. When we have our team meetings at night, it's easy to talk to-I can talk to our team just like we're sitting in a living room. It's very attentive, and it just feels like it should feel, because of the leadership of our football team. I think that's, as a coach, that's encouraging and that's obviously that's what you want.

(On how Qwynnterrio Cole has looked in camp, and how he will help the defense)

Number one, he's a great human being. I love being around him. He's just got the right demeanor, he comes in and he just works. He doesn't say a whole lot, and then you talk to him-We beat him on a play in practice, on a just a little tight end pop pass, and he had a man. I went up to him and said, "hey Q, welcome to Louisville football. We hit this on most of our safeties." He just started laughing and was like, "you're not gonna hit me again". That's just his mentality. He woke we a little under the weather today, and he's like, "you're not keeping me off this field". He went out and got every rep today, and special teams. That tells you a little bit about him, We haven't been around too much, but that tells me what I need to know about him. You can count on him, he's gonna be one of those guys that's gonna give you everything. He looks the part, he looks like a linebacker. He's so big and jacked up, but yet he can run, he can cover. I love his demeanor. He's a great addition to our team, and our defense. It's awesome that he's here.

Defensive Coordinator Bryan Brown

(On his thoughts on the scrimmages, and the status of the safety room)

It was probably the best scrimmage so far, defensively, that we've had since we've been here. We started about a -35, about seven-eight drives, and that was the first time that the defense held those guys without touchdowns, That was a great thing to see. The guys didn't score a touchdown until we got to the 104th play of the scrimmage, which is awesome. For us, we're holding those guys to field goals, and getting fourth down stops. Very pleased with the energy, the execution, the tackling. There wasn't a lot of missed tackles out there today in the first day of pads, that was awesome. Guys flew around and made plays on the ball, got one turnover. We should've had at least four, we dropped three picks. We got to make those count for sure. Rance Connor was a freshman with the third group who had a pick later on in the scrimmage, he did really, really well.

But those safeties, they're coming along, man. You think about Kenderick Duncan, who's played in this defense, has done a tremendous job for us. He's being a leader in that backend, knows what to do, he looks like a linebacker as well, but he can cover, he gets us in and out of our defense, does a great job for us. QCole just got here in July, and when I say he's jacked up, he can run, can hit. quick as a cat. That's what you want. But overall, he's just an unbelievable kid. Great human being, love to be around him, and is making a lot of plays so far in camp. We're excited about the room. Ben Perry made some plays today, which was exciting to see. We could put Chandler Jones back there, he did great things. Even Bralyn Oliver, a true freshman, did some great things today. But overall, I'd grade our defense an A- today. Great to see, and just excited for what we got moving forward.



(On the depth of the secondary, and if Kei'Trel Clark seems more confident than a year ago)

I do feel like we got great depth at corner. Tre and Chandler have played a lot of ball for us. The one thing about Tre, and I've been telling all the guys this, is that we got him last August, and he ended up in the Second Team All-ACC corner, and all he knew was corner. He didn't know anything else, what anybody else had in front of them, behind him, beside him, he just learned corner. Now, he's putting so much work in the offseason, learning what to do, how to do it, but also what everybody else around him has. Now he understands when he can jump routes, where he can be more aggressive. He's been awesome, man. He's been really, really good. You got Greedy Vance, who's gonna be a really good football player for us. I look at Greedy as a 1A/1B type player for us. He could start if we needed him to. Then Trey Franklin, a kid that we just got. He's making play after play after play, every day, and he just got here in July. That's another transfer kid that's doing some great things for us. After that, you got the freshmen. You got Kani Walker, who's coming along every day. He's getting 5% better every day. Long, athletic kid that plays corner. He'll hit you, as well as cover and play really good press technique. The rest of the guys are ready to roll as well, but I think I have five corners right now that can come in the game, and play right away.



(On what he saw pressure wise out of the front seven, specifically the pass rush)

I think a guy like a YaYa Diaby, Ashton (Gillotte), Tabarius Peterson got some pressure today. We got some good sacks, I don't know exactly how many. But I was very, very pleased. We had a lot of hurries, quarterback had to throw the ball out of bounds a good bit today, so that's a positive. A really, really good positive day for us. I'm excited moving forward to see how much pressure we can actually be able to get, and I think we're getting more pressure than we did last year.



(On why Louisville didn't secure more turnovers, and how important that is moving forward)

I think it's really important. One thing we're doing, both offensively and defensively, we're working together and doing turnover circuits. I think that's helping a lot for our guys in the confidence for the guys just understanding where to go, knowing that the ball is the key, the ball is the object. So we got to punch the ball now, but the most important thing is, you got to make the most of the opportunities when they come your way. We dropped like seven or eight picks last year. That's a lot of turnovers that now, you're giving the ball back to the offense, and allowing those guys to score. But it's really key that we get more turnovers. Our model is "We got to be plus one". Plus one better than the opposing defense. Our guys responded better to that, had more turnovers yesterday in practice than the day before that. So today we dropped three picks, so we got to make the most of that.



(On if having CJ Avery back feels like another coach on the field)

Absolutely. You think about the summer, when coaches are going on vacation, he was the coach. CJ is a great leader, we call him Captain. He's a cat, and he is a coach. He's running the walkthroughs, the team function deals that they're having on the field, he is a coach. It's awesome to have him back with a guy like Chandler Jones in the backend that knows everything. Even Duncan, he just got here, but he knows everything. I's always great to have guys like that, even TP, he came back. We got a guy at every level, and it's easier for us just a little bit, to have other guys out there on the football field, and know exactly what to do, and know exactly what we want as coaches.



(On the turnover circuit, and a deep explanation of "plus one")

It's different drills that we do against the offense. We put the offense in different situations, You may have a two-on-one tackle, a guy coming from behind maybe punching the ball out, running with two balls and trying to punch it out. Have an offensive guy that's running the ball, you got a defensive guy getting ready to tackle him, but you got a guy coming behind. Most of the time, you try to make a guy miss in front you, and you don't think about the guy behind you. So you got a guy who's punching the ball out, and things of that nature. We're doing a lot of different things, different drills for that.

But yes, we do want to have one more turnover than the opposing defense. You want to end the game with a plus one in the turnover margin. If you can do that, I think you can win a lot more games, and you get the ball back to the offense. That explosive office, now they can score a little bit more, and keep the opposing offense off the football field.



(On what's different with YaYa Diaby, and what he is expecting from Monty Montgomery)

You think about YaYa, number one, his stature. He's gotten bigger, gotten stronger, faster, and then just the knowledge of the defense. I think midway through the season last year, he started to come into his own self, and he's doing great for us. He knows what to do, he knows the calls, now he can play a lot faster. That's what you saw today, been seeing all fall camp, and even in the spring. He's made a lot of plays, man, and I think he's going to have a heck of a year for us. Monty Montgomery, he lives in our facility. He's one of the leaders in lead points, and getting extra work here, and just a great playmaker. I think last year, we tried to get him more reps toward the end of the year, and now with him being a full time starter, you see him making a lot of plays every day in practice. Today as well. We're excited to have him as a playmaker, and just his energy on the football field is contagious. Third down, being able to rush the passer, as well as spying the quarterback at times, is one of his traits. He's gonna have a heck of a year for us,



(On if the secondary wants to be more aggressive)

Absolutely. That's one thing we've done a lot this year. Offensive guys, receivers, have had to make way more contested catches as opposed in previous years, and that goes along with understanding what to do defensively, where your help is, and things of that nature. We're getting our hands on a lot of balls, and I think we have more PBUs in fall camp than we had at this point last year, and of course the previous year. That's a positive.

(On if the defensive backs have good hands)

I think they have good hands, they just gotta continue to work at it every single day. That's why sometimes they are DBs, because they say, "hey, I can't catch the football". They're doing a lot of drills with the jugs Machine, and things of that nature. We have a point system on dropped interceptions, and they have a little extra work to do when they drop one, so we got a little something they got going on. Some push ups and things of that nature. Their peers make sure that they heckle them a little but.

(On his assessment of Malik Clark, and other defensive players who are standing out)

Malik has done a tremendous job with his body, and with his conditioning. He is a guy that at the end of spring ball, he turned it on. He's picking that back up right now. I was surprised, I was like, "oh my god, who is that at nose?" It's Malik. That's a positive thing to see. He's doing it day in and day out, whether it's with the first group or the second group. I'm very, very pleased with Malik.

Ramon Puryear, he's doing a tremendous job. Ashton is awesome, a great freshman that's going to be a great football player for us. Tabarius (Peterson) is coming along still. Knowing the defense, he's the old head of the group, and he's making a lot of plays up front. Young guys at linebacker, Jaylin Alderman is going to be a special human being, a special kid on the football field. Him and Jackson Hamilton. Those two linebackers, I feel great about those two moving forward. Jaylen played with the first group today. He's gonna be a special talent for us. Then in the back end, those corners and DBs and safeties, those guys are really special. I'm so happy. You know, I had a lot of gray the first year, trying to cover it up just a little bit with some dye every now and then. I feel good about the future of defense. We got a lot of great freshmen that are gonna play for us, and some we're hoping to redshirt to keep them around here a lot longer. But the future of this defense is really, really bright, and we knew it would be with this recruiting class.

(On the difference in their confidence between now and when they first arrived at Louisville)

I think the guys are so confident right now, man. They understand the defense inside and out, and they're making plays. But the biggest thing I see right now, is there is like a huge brotherhood, and they're excited. When guys make plays, they're dapping each other up, and not just thinking, "okay, was I wrong here?" They're letting loose, and that's a great site to see as a coach. We look forward to the season. Hopefully we can elevate the standard. That's our motto this year: elevate from where we were last year, being fourth in the conference from 14th, now we're pushing for that number one right now.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham

Tight End Marshon Ford

Inside Linebacker Monty Montgomery

Wide Receiver Braden Smith

Defensive End YaYa Diaby

Cornerback Kei'Trel Clark

