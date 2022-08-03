Takeaways From Louisville Football's Media Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program held their annual Media Day on Tuesday, and you can imagine, the Cardinals had plenty to discuss regarding the upcoming 2022 season.

Below are some of the more impactful takeaways points from the three coaches and six players made available for questions.

Louisville is set begin fall camp on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and will kickoff the 2022 season at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

New Strength Coach Ben Sowders Having Noticeable Impact

Head coach Scott Satterfield had to make a handful of staff changes over the course of the offseason, and one of them was bringing in Ben Sowders over from Georgia to be the Cardinals' newest strength coach. Although he has only been with the program for roughly half a year, Satterfield has already seen a noticeable difference on that front.

"Ben Sowders and his crew in the weight room have done a tremendous job with these guys," Satterfield siaid. "Just just talking to the players, they're excited about what was happening this summer. And as coaches we were able to do a lot more this summer with our guys. I think that's been great for us to be able to see their gains they're making throughout the summer."

Satterfield says that Sowders has implemented a very positive, team-oriented approach, where players don't move onto the next set until everyone accomplishes it. He also played a key role in helping implement more mental training for the team.

"We had breakout sessions, where guys were were able to express their feelings and certain things and aspects within the program," Satterfield said. Also, certain things that we think that will help them on the football field, as well as in life."

Malik Cunningham Progressing as a Leader

It's no surprise at this point that Malik Cunningham is one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC, coming off of a season in which he compiled nearly 4,000 yards of offense and 39 touchdowns. Cunningham is still an elite player, but where he has made meaningful strides over the offseason is as a leader.

"He was so under control all spring and summer," Satterfield said. "And really, leadership is where he stepped up even more than he did the following year. ... He understands exactly what we're trying to do. He also knows that he doesn't have to do it all. So many times, players that have a lot of ability, they think I got to do everything. Well, you don't. You got some great talent around you, let's let them do some work for you."

As talented as Cunningham is, he knows he still has more to learn as passer, as an overall football player, and as a leader. Just like when he first got to campus as a freshman, he's been soaking up all the information he can get.

"At the quarterback position, you can always learn something new," Cunningham said. "It's like a baby, you're always learning something. I never close my ears to anybody that has something to say, or anything like that."

Part of this is due to the fact his overall maturation has taken a huge step forward, with offensive coordinator Lance Taylor saying that he has "really matured and taken that next step, and is ready to take that next step from a leadership standpoint on the field."

Transfer Portal Newcomers Standing Out Over Summer

Louisville has a plethora of returning playmakers from last year's team, but the program also did a remarkable job at addressing areas of need through the transfer portal. Even with a high number of additions through the portal, Satterfield believes they will mesh well with the team.

"The one thing I always worry about when those guys come in, 'all right, how are they gonna fit in with the team?' Well, they've been awesome," he said. "They really have come in here, and they just want to be a part of this football team and help us win. That's awesome to hear."

Satterfield says that wide receiver Dee Wiggins has had "maybe as good a summer as anybody", but defensive coordinator Bryan Brown offered praise to a lot of transfers on his side of the ball. He said that nose tackle Jermayne Lole has "picked up the defense pretty quickly," that "you can tell a big difference" when inside linebacker MoMo Sanago was on the field, and that the collection of defensive backs that transferred in have given them a lot of depth on the back end.

"We're very excited for this for this year, and especially for those guys coming in," Brown said. "It's going to help us."

Lance Taylor, Wes McGriff Hires Providing Potential Boost to Schematic Flexibility and Versatility

One of the main contributors to Louisville's 6-7 season was their inability to convert in high-leverage situations. Whether it was third down, red zone, or anything other crucial situation, the play calling coming from the sideline was often suboptimal.

Over the offseason, Satterfield opted to hire Notre Dame's Lance Taylor as offensive coordinator and Florida's Wes McGriff as co-defensive coordinator. It still remains to be seen how these hires will pan out once games are actually played, but at a minimum, they have allowed the current coaches to be more open when it comes to their own play calling habits.

"(McGriff)'s done a tremendous job," Brown said. "I think situational wise, he's seen a lot and he's done a lot. He's already helped me from a play calling standpoint, saying, 'hey, think about this in this situation,' or, 'hey, think about that,' or, 'I think you got to continue to do this in this situation, so keep doing what you're doing here.' He's done a tremendous job in helping me and the staff, and also the players."

It's a similar situation over on offense. While Satterfield will still be the play-caller, he has been humble enough to open himself up to ideas from Taylor regarding play calling. His hiring has also streamlined the offensive game plan and taken a large load off of Satterfield's back.

"It's been great communication back and forth," Taylor said. "He's been very open, and wanting to learn what I've done. Honestly, we've been on the same page about a lot of things. I've been very pleased with how much we've been on the same page, how like minded we are. I think that will feed off of that as we continue to go into fall camp."

Louisville Dedicated to Increasing Mental Fortitude in Late Situations

As part of the increased focus to mental health that Louisville has implemented, the program is using that to try and put last season's fourth quarter/second half woes in the rear view mirror. One example of this is studying a lot of Kobe Bryant and Muhammad Ali to help close out games, and Satterfield believes that it has made a difference.

"What happened last year is last year," Satterfield said. "We're a different team. We're not the same, we got new coaches, we got new players, a new schedule. I mean, everything's different. Everybody's past experiences are going to help them as they move forward."

Like previously mentioned, Satterfield believes that past experiences with an inability to close out in the fourth quarter can help them identify the problem and correct, so long as players are dedicated to the process of fixing it.

"You got to do the little things on a daily basis in order to get over the hump, to win those games," he said. "It comes down to a play here or there, and it's one little thing that made that difference."

Devaughn Mortimer's Status Still Unknown

Wide receiver Devaughn Mortimer was one Louisville's highest-rated signees in the Class of 2021. However, the incoming freshman has yet to enroll, and there's a very real chance he might not make it to campus.

"Mortimer's status is still unknown at this point," Satterfield said. "He's not here right now. We should get maybe be some clarity over the next couple of weeks on that."

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound slot receiver is listed on Louisville's official roster, but has been dealing with what has only been described as "legal issues."

(Photo of Scott Satterfield: Jim Dedmon - USA TODAY Sports)

