Local '23 DL Micah Carter Flips to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two days after being officially named the next head coach of the Louisville football program, Jeff Brohm has landed his first commitment at his alma mater, and it's a prospect in their own backyard.

Class of 2023 defensive lineman Micah Carter, who plays roughly three miles away from Cardinal Stadium at Saint Xavier, announced Saturday that he has flipped his verbal pledge from Purdue to Louisville.

"The Purdue Boilermakers have been nothing short of amazing and I'm thankful for the love I've been shown," Carter said on Twitter. "With that being said, I have decided to decommit from the University of Purdue and join @JeffBrohm at the University of Louisville. #stayinghome L1C4"

Carter had been committed to the Boilermakers since mid-June, and also held offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, Arizona State and others.

According to the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-5, 260-pound defensive end is the top prospect in the city of Louisville, and the No. 2 player in the state of Kentucky to only Ft. Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood cornerback and Wake Forest commit Antonio Robinson. The metric has him as the No. 57 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 500 prospect nationally.

With Carter's commitment, Louisville is now back up to a 13-man 2023 recruiting class. In the days following then-head coach Scott Satterfield's departure for Cincinnati, the Cardinals lost verbal pledges from El Campo (Tex.) running back Rueben Owens II and Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill safety Jayden Davis.

(Photo of Micah Carter via University of Louisville Athletics)

