Louisville Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Micale Cunningham sees improvement in Louisville's Defense, Secondary

Matthew McGavic

One of the most predominant talking points surrounding the Louisville Football program heading into the 2020 season is how the defense will progress in year two of the Scott Satterfield era.

On a team that went 8-5 in 2019 including a Music City Bowl win vs. Mississippi State, the offense skyrocketed to rank in the Top 30 nationally in both scoring and total offense. However the defense could only muster 102nd & 109th in total & scoring defense respectively.

They're making positive strides though. Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown told reporters last week that the competition amongst the units he oversees has been off the charts, and there have been numerous defensive standouts in fall camp thus far.

He's not the only one who has noticed an increase an effort and performance out of the defense. Quarterback Micale Cunningham has seen it first hand, and he believe that the defense looks radically different from fall camp last year.

"They're very different. Those guys are very much better than last year," Cunningham said in a teleconference with reporters Wednesday after practice. "We have a lot of guys with speed and strength up front on that D-line. They're very smart. They pay attention to detail. I really can't to see those guys run around this year."

The redshirt junior from Montgomery, Ala. was especially complimentary of the secondary, and praises both the veterans and newcomers alike.

"Me and coach (Bryan) Brown were actually talking the other day, I have so much confidence in those DBs. It's like night and day with those guys.", he said. "(Kei'Trel Clark) came in, he's been coming in and challenging those guys - guys like Chandler (Jones), Marlon (Character) and (Anthony Johnson). A lot of those young guys like Greedy (Vance) as well. Those guys are sticking out a lot. We got some DBs that can ball."

In the preseason depth chart released by the university early last month, Chandler Jones & Anthony Johnson were named as the starting cornerback - with Character backing up the latter. All three started at cornerback at some point last season, with Jones having 50 tackles and a team-high 10 pass break-ups while starting all 13 games.

Clark also had success last year, albeit with a different team. Transferring from Liberty, he had a successful freshman campaign with the Flames and eventually worked his way into a starter's role. The corner played in all 13 games, collecting 38 tackles (33 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and 6 pass break ups.

With all the change the program has undergone in recent years - especially on defense - stability on that side of the ball has been welcome.

“We have been having a lot of changes here, having the stability, the same coach, the same technique the same playbook, really helped us advance to have an advantage to play faster,” Anthony Johnson said last week.

Louisville will return to the practice fields Thursday morning at 9:30am for their ninth practice of fall camp. The Cards are set to kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period to September 30

For a fifth time, the NCAA has extended the current recruiting dead period - this time to September 30.

Matthew McGavic

Micale Cunningham has developed into a "True No. 1" QB for Louisville

Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham has made signifiant strides in his game since last season & over the course of the preseason, and has separated himself from the other signal-callers in fall camp.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville remains positive after ACC's statement

Quarterback Micale Cunningham says energy is up at practices with possibility of playing this fall

samdraut

Louisville Football Praises Efforts from Head Trainer Matt Summers & Staff

The Cardinals have had a near-flawless return to campus over the last several weeks, and the program credits head trainer Matt Summers and his staff for their success.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville QB Micale Cunningham named to 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

This is the fourth preseason watch list selection by the redshirt junior from Montgomery, AL.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville coaching staff earns trust with open communication

Dwayne Ledford says Louisville coaching staff is transparent with its players

samdraut

Dwayne Ledford backs Scott Satterfield's message

Dwayne Ledford says Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield is a great leader

samdraut

ACC Releases Statement Regarding 2020 Fall Sports

Despite postponements from both the Big Ten & Pac-12, the Atlantic Coast Conference seems to indicate they will be moving forward with the 2020 football season.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville uses creative offseason workouts for improvement

Strength and Conditioning coach Kaiti Jones designed at-home workouts for players

samdraut

Louisville Players Leaning on Each Other During Uncertain Times

With the fate of the 2020 college football season in rapid fluctuation, the players for the Louisville Football program are relying on each other to keep their spirits high.

Matthew McGavic