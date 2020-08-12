Louisville QB Micale Cunningham named to 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Louisville quarterback Micale Cunningham continues to generate preseason buzz heading into the upcoming season, as on Wednesday he was named to the watch list for the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The award is presented annually to the top senior and upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee. Cunningham is one of 48 signal callers to be named to the 2020 iteration of the award's preseason watch list.

This is the fourth preseason watch list that the redshirt junior has been named to. Cunningham also landed on the Davey O'Brien, Maxwell & Manning Award watch lists as well.

While the Montgomery, AL native did not make his first start of 2019 until the third game vs. WKU and at times struggled with injuries, he made the absolute most of his time while on the gridiron.

Over 12 games and 11 starts, Cunningham threw for 2,061 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 482 yards and six scores as Louisville went 8-5 and placed second in the ACC Atlantic Division. His completion percentage of 62.36% ranked as the fifth-best in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and had his passing efficiency of 194.79 qualified nationally (he needed to attempt just two more passes), it would have been second only to Heisman Winner & No. 1 overall 2020 NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow.

One of the best performances of his collegiate career came when the lights shined the brightest. In Louisville’s victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl, he tied a career-high with 16 completions for 279 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 81 yards, which ended with him being awarded the Music City Bowl MVP.

Cunningham is the fourth Louisville quarterback to be named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list, following:

1999 - Chris Redman

2002, 2004 - Stephan LeFors

2008 - Hunter Cantwell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp