Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 OL Michael Gonzalez

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville football program has made the top five for Class of 2021 offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez, he announced Saturday.

It's a battle of all ACC schools to land a commitment from Gonzalez, as Duke, NC State, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech also made the cut along side Louisville.

A consensus three-star prospect, he is primarily an offensive tackle but has also taken reps at the guard position and even on the defensive line. Rivals has him as the No. 57 offensive tackle in the Class of 2021, while 247Sports has him as the No. 28 offensive guard. Both have him as a top 35 prospect in the state of North Carolina.

No matter where he lines up on the offensive line for Sun Valley HS, he is adept at imposing his will to create lanes for his running back. He possesses a solid combination of agility and strength, allowing him to shift from side to side while still being a proverbial brick wall at the tackle position. The agility also translates well at the guard position, pulling alongside the line of scrimmage to force open running lanes at the A-gaps. Handwork could use some improvement to keep defenders on blocks, but that is easily coachable.

