Louisville commit Zen Michalski progressing as a leader

Zen Michalski has come a long way.

When the offensive tackle for Floyd Central was a freshman, he came in at just 185-pounds despite being 6-foot-2 inches tall. Fast forward to his senior campaign, and the Louisville commit is now listed at 6-foot-6.5 & 285 pounds - a much more appropriate weight for an offensive lineman.

The strides that Michalski has made both in the weight room and on the gridiron is being directed reflected on the scoreboard and win column as well. After going 9-3 in 2019 and 5-5 the year before, the Highlanders are now 2-0 for the 2020 season and have outscored their opponents 83-6 during those two games.

"Floyd Central has come so far," Michalski said after a 42-0 shutout victory over Providence. "I think we're in for a really good year this year."

But perhaps one of the biggest advancements that Michalski has made over the course of his high school career are his leadership abilities. Prior to the season the Floyds Knob native was voted as a captain, something that Floyd Central head coach James Bragg had seen coming for a while.

"When he was a sophomore, he started showing a little bit more maturity and understanding of the football game," Bragg said. "To see him blossom into what he is now, it's just a major transformation. I'm so happy for him."

It's a role that Michalski takes very seriously. Having remembered what it was like to be a freshman and look up to the leaders back then, he knows that it's an opportunity that he cannot waste.

"It gives you a sense of like 'this is business'," he said. "You can't mess around. Kids below you are going to be looking up to you for what to do. If the game doesn't go well, you have to be that guy."

Some of these leadership qualities, as well as his on-field prowess, are about to face an early season test. Floyd Central's next game has them hitting the road to face Cincinnati Elder, one of the top teams in the state of Ohio. Bragg knows he will have to rely heavily on him if the Highlanders want to escape with a victory.

"It's no big surprise - people understand that when we have short yardage situations, we're gonna go behind him," Bragg said. "He just has to embrace that. He's got to get better every day just like every other players. There's no 'I' in team, and he's really bought into that scenario."

Michalski's sense of urgency has been especially heightened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the situation regarding athletics and the virus in an ever fluid nature, he goes into each game that with the mindset that every play could be his last play.

"This game is everything to me."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp