USC Transfer QB Miller Moss Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has, presumably, just landed their starting quarterback for the 2025 season.
Miller Moss, who spent the last four years of his career out west playing for USC, announced Saturday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
He chose Louisville over Missouri, taking visits to both schools this past week. He attended the men's basketball game vs. UTEP on Wednesday and volleyball's sweet sixteen matchup vs. Purdue on Thursday, the latter of which was alongside wide receivers Caullin Lacy and Chris Bell.
Moss is the sixth transfer in this cycle to commit to Louisville, following offensive linemen Naeer Jackson, Mahamane Moussa and Makylan Pounders; defensive end Wesley Bailey and linebacker Darius Thomas. It's a massive recruiting win for the Cardinals, as he is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback and No. 26 overall player currently in the portal, according to On3's in-house rankings.
Moss won the starting QB spot for USC this past season after beating out UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava for the job in fall camp. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal caller started the first nine games of the year, completing 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
That being said, Moss struggled at times during the month of October. In his final five starts with the Trojans, he completed 63.5 percent of his throws for 1,357 yards and 10 touchdowns, but also threw seven interceptions. Following a three-interception performance in a 26-21 loss vs. Washington, he was benched in favor of Maiava for the final three games of the year.
The Los Angeles, Calif. native rode the bench at USC for the first three years of his time with the Trojans, and was the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The first start in his collegiate career came in the 2023 Holiday Bowl vs. none other than Louisville, where he threw for 372 yards and a bowl-record six touchdowns to one interception.
Across 21 appearances and 10 starts, Moss has completed 65.6 percent of his throws for 3,469 yards and 18 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
Moss joins a Louisville quarterback room that currently sports four other scholarship players following Tyler Shough's graduation and Brady Allen's portal defection: Sixth-year senior Harrison Bailey, redshirt sophomore Pierce Clarkson, redshirt freshman Deuce Adams and true freshman Mason Mims.
Of the three with prior college experience, they have combined for just 1,009 passing yards and seven touchdowns. The overwhelming majority of the yardage amount and all seven scores come from Bailey.
Monday, Dec. 9 marked the first day of college football’s 30-day winter transfer portal window. So far, Louisville has seen 15 players of their own enter the portal.
Louisville finished the 2024 regular season, the second under head coach Jeff Brohm, with an 8-4 overall record and 5-3 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals will cap off the year with a matchup against Washington in the Sun Bowl on New Year's Eve.
(Photo of Miller Moss: Jayne Kamin - Oncea-Imagn Images)
