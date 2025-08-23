Louisville QB Miller Moss Named to Johnny Unitas Award Watch List
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky.– University of Louisville quarterback Miller Moss was named to the Watch List for the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award®, presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class. This year's list showcases 58 of the nation's premier collegiate quarterbacks, including a mix of returning standouts and rising stars.
Moss joins Louisville in 2025 after spending the previous four years at the University of Southern California. Moss made nine starts in 2024, completing 233-of-362 passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns. He recorded four 300-yard passing games and led USC to a win over nationally ranked LSU, going 27-of-36 for 378 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
Now in its 39th year, the Golden Arm Award continues to honor excellence both on and off the field. The award is presented by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation in partnership with A. O. Smith Corporation, whose mission aligns with the Foundation's commitment to advancing the game of football while promoting character, leadership, and academic achievement among young athletes.
This year, the Foundation is proud to announce a new partnership with Leveling the Playing Field
(LPF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access and equity in youth sports. LPF provides sports equipment to underserved communities, giving every child the chance to experience the life-changing benefits of athletic participation. Together, the Foundation, A. O. Smith and LPF are working to ensure that the next generation of leaders has the tools and opportunities to succeed—on the field and beyond.
The Cards open the 2025 regular season on Aug. 30 at 3 p.m. versus Eastern Kentucky.
(Photo of Miller Moss: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
