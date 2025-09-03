Miller Moss Satisfied with Louisville Debut, Eager to Showcase More
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program's season-opener featured a lot of players making their first ever appearance in a Cardinals uniform. Over the offseason, UofL welcomed 29 transfer portal additions, as well as 15 true freshman to campus.
Out of all these newcomers, arguably the most anticipated debut was that of Miller Moss. After four years at USC, including one as a starter, the quarterback opted to enter the portal and chose to play his final season in college as a Card.
For as much potential as Moss had in head coach Jeff Brohm's offense, there were also questions. While he 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller started the first nine games of the year, he was benched for the final three. He completed 64.4 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns, although that came with nine interceptions.
Although Louisville wasn't exactly going up against a high caliber opponent to kick off their 2025 season, Moss still put together a very good outing against Eastern Kentucky in his UofL debut.
In just one half of play, Moss completed 17 of his 25 pass attempting, throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown in the process. He also picked up and eight-yard touchdown on the ground as well.
“I thought he did a really good job," Brohm said of Moss immediately after the game. "He was composed, he was efficient, he was accurate. ... He made good decisions. There were a couple of times when he scrambled then made a throw even though it got called back with a penalty. Another time he scrambled when there was coverage down in the low red and scored over the run.
"Those are the things you have to do as a quarterback. We’re going to design the play and make it work and hopefully be in rhythm and on time, but if it’s not and things are covered, you’ve got to be able to adapt and adjust and make good decisions and buy time and find a way to run if it’s not there.
As good as Moss was, he wasn't perfect, also finishing the game with a pair of interceptions on back-to-back drives to end the first half. That being said, both turnovers were not super egregious mistakes.
His first pick came as a result of a slightly high pass that was tipped by his receiver, and fell into the arms of a defender that was in the right place at the right time. The other was a product of the receiver not holding onto the ball as he hit the ground, resulting in it bouncing up and into a defender's hands.
Moss, for the most part was satisfied with the performance he and the offense put together this past Saturday. Although he admits it could have been a little more crisp.
"I thought, overall, it was pretty clean," Moss said Monday after getting a chance to watch the film. "I thought we executed well, thought we went out there and and executed the game plan in the way that we kind of envisioned.
"Obviously, we didn't finish that the first half in the way that we wanted to. I think one of those (interceptions) was a little fluky, and one was my fault. But I was proud of the way we prepared. I think we were able to execute based on the degree of our preparation, and I think that's kind of set the standard going forward, and we've got to continue to get better."
Not only is Moss looking to get better from a personal and team-wide standpoint as Louisville prepares to host James Madison this Friday, he's also eager for the chance to show what he and the offense can do. Considering the Cardinals led 41-7 at halftime, the first team players on both sides of the ball only got to play in the first half. Additionally, considering the talent discrepancy, the coaching staff kept the play calling very vanilla and low risk.
Against an FBS opponent in the Dukes, who just beat Weber State 45-10, the Cardinals will get their first chance to show what they can do against a team who is closer to their caliber.
"There's a lot more (that we want to do)," Moss said Monday. "Obviously, if we were allowed to, I think every single one of us would have wanted to play the entire game. That's kind of the makeup of this offense, and the character of those guys on that unit. I think we're able to do some different things. We're able to play under center, throw play action, I thought we ran the ball great.
"But I think there's always things that you want to showcase. In some ways, that's dictated based on what you're seeing offensively, and the ways you're going to attack defenses. In a lot of ways, Coach Brohm's bag is pretty deep, so we're excited to continue to showcase that."
The Cardinals and Dukes will kick-off at 7:00 p.m. EST on Friday, Sept. 5.
(Photo of Miller Moss: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
