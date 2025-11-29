What Jeff Brohm, Louisville Players Said After 41-0 Win vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite being short multiple impact playmakers and riding a three-game losing streak, the Louisville football program didn't let that hold them back from unleashing their might against Kentucky, blasting them with a 41-0 beatdown in the annual Governor's Cup rivalry showdown.
Here's what head coach Jeff Brohm, quarterback Miller Moss, running back Braxton Jennings, running back Shaun Boykins Jr. and safety D'Angelo Hutchinson had to say following the win:
Head Coach Jeff Brohm
(Opening statement)
“Great day for our football team and our fans. I was really proud of our performance. It’s been a rough couple of weeks without question. Losing is not very fun – it’s not supposed to be fun. Our guys have handled it well. It’s something you’ve got to work through. They’ve continued to work hard, and put in the effort, they’ve had great attitudes. They understand that all these small things matter and if you don’t do the small things, you’re not going to win. So, to come out here the last game against our rival with quite a few guys down in numbers and step up and just find ways to play hard for 60 minutes in all three segments – offense, defense, special teams – I couldn’t be prouder. That’s a credit to our players, what they’re made of, our coaches, what they’re made of, and the fact that it’s a great team… It’s a great team that just works hard. Yeah, you want to try to win every one, but when you do or don’t, you’ve got to come back and do it again. I just think a lot of guys stepped up, played to the end and gave a great performance in our last regular season game.”
(On winning the Governor’s Cup and the offensive production)
“It feels great. I'm not going to lie. I take losing hard. It's not fun, but that sometimes drives you to just figure it out. And if you have enough people that want to figure it out, you can get things done. So, I credit our team. They stuck together. At one point we won 10 out of 11 games, which was pretty good. Then we had a couple losses at the end of the game, which were as hard as any and then we stunk it up last week. So, what are you going to do about it? I just think that you’ve got to circle the wagons. You’ve got to still believe in what you're doing. We have good players. We had a lot of guys today play injured, you talk about people sitting out – we didn’t have anybody sitting out. We had guys who played injured, a lot of them, and so I couldn't be prouder of that. We had a lot of new guys step up that maybe wouldn't (have gotten) their shot this early, but they stepped in and did a great job. And we had the others rally around them. On special teams, when you get a blocked punt that early, it sets the momentum and tone. The defense was stopping the run. That was the goal – stop the run, stop the run, stop the run. And then once you get a lead, then they're really one dimensional. That’s when we can tee off, and that's when our defense is at its best. And then for us to be able to run the ball and control the clock in the second half was a great testament to our offensive line, tight ends and runners. So yes, it was a victory, I got long winded there, but it means a lot to us, and we're proud to get it the way we did.”
(On Braxton Jennings and Shaun Boykins Jr. Performance)
"Tremendous performance actually. Braxton's a young fellow that came here and, you know what? He works hard, runs strong, and early on he didn't know which way to run, right or left, or what the play was. But you kind of saw some things in him and [we thought] you know what? In time, this guy can play for us. Now, his time came earlier than we thought. And then Shaun was a unique guy, we brought in here as a receiver. It just wasn't happening as fast as we would like, but he had a unique skill set, so let's try him as a running back. And to his credit, he's unselfish. These people are unselfish, you can say ‘no, I want to play receiver.’ He moved. He's worked hard. They were behind a lot of guys, and they just kept inching up the depth chart. So, it's a great story of people that love football, that want to be a part of it and all of a sudden their time comes and they step into a game like this and deliver. So, just a great performance by both of them."
Quarterback Miller Moss
(On what was different with the offense today)
“It’s hard to point to one thing. I mean, football, especially offensive football is the ultimate team sport. When you have a bunch of guys doing their job at a high level, I think that’s what it looks like. I think we’re really aggressive early on, which I enjoyed and was happy about. I think that paid dividends and obviously allowed us to build the lead and I was really proud of how we played in the second half, especially up front. Being down, I mean Shaun (Boykins Jr.) is on scholarship but he’s a receiver, so there’s no scholarship running backs and we were still able to run the ball that way. I give a ton of credit to the offensive line, and then obviously our two backs that played today and stepped up.”
(On coming back from injury and playing well in the rivalry game)
“It was super frustrating, honestly, to not be able to play (last week). I was talking to my family about that. I hadn’t missed a game as a starter since forever, like Pop Warner, high school, and all the way through college. It was frustrating to sit there and not be able to help your team and go out there and sacrifice with those guys. But I give a ton of credit to our training staff. Shawn Love and those guys, they did a great job in helping me get right. Just couldn’t be more grateful to work with them and they have me feeling very, very confident in the foot going out there.”
Safety D'Angelo Hutchinson, Running Back Shaun Boykins Jr. and Running Back Braxton Jennings
