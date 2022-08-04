Watch: Josh Minkins, M.J. Griffin Talk Start of Louisville's Fall Camp

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - We're now under a month until the Louisville football program kicks off the 2022 season, and the program recently kicked off fall camp earlier this week.

One of the bigger storylines as the Cardinals head into year four of the Scott Satterfield era is how a retooled secondary will perform after a down showing in that area of the field last season. While we are just two days into the preseason, the players and coaches are already high on the amount of energy and effort from the defensive backs.

"It's probably one of the best (camps) I've seen since I've been here," safety Josh Minkins said. "From the back end, the defensive backs and stuff, I think we've taken strides this fall camp. I think we're getting better and we're playing as one. It's a lot of different people making plays out there. Offense is making plays, too, but from a defensive standpoint, I think we've taken a lot of strides."

Heading into the upcoming season, Louisville's secondary features a healthy mix of returning veterans and impact transfers. It has given the Cardinals a decent amount of depth at both corner and safety, and it has shown over the first couple days of fall camp.

"Honestly, the competition is crazy," Temple transfer safety M.J. Griffin said. "We have a lot of great athletes, a lot of people can move around and a lot people who are fast. You have to bring it every single day. It you don't, it's gonna show. I just think the competition is really, really good right now, and it get everybody better every day.

Following the Cardinals' second practice of fall camp, Minkins and Griffin took time to meet with the media. They discussed the first couple days of fall camp, new co-defensive coordinator We McGriff's impact, overall impressions of the secondary, and more.

