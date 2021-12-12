Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    Temple Transfer S M.J. Griffin Commits to Louisville

    The former Owls defensive back has chosen to continue his collegiate career with the Cardinals.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program is continuing to make strides in the transfer portal, as former Temple safety M.J. Griffin announced Saturday night that he has committed to the Cardinals.

    After being used in a limited capacity for the Owls last season, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back was elevated to a starter's role for the 2021 season, and was one of Temple's top defenders. Seeing action in 11 games, he was second on the team in total tackles and pass breakups with 65 and four, while also tallying three tackles for loss and a sack.

    His best game this season came against Houston, when he had a career-high 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and his first career sack. In 22 games with Temple, he logged 88 tackles, four tackles for loss and five pass breakups.

    The Ypsilanti, Mich. native is the third transfer to commit to the Cardinals in the current cycle. Both former Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans and former Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins committed to Louisville this past Monday. Louisville, so far, has lost five players to the portal.

    With safety Qwynnterrio Cole set to graduate, the competition as to who starts alongside Kenderick Duncan next season should be fierce. Josh Minkins, Ben Perry and Shavarick Williams return, with D'Angelo Hutchinson also entering the fold.

    Griffin is expected to arrive on campus following the end of the 2022 fall semester, and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. Louisville is currently in the midst of planning for their upcoming matchup with Air Force in the First Responder Bowl, which is set for Tuesday, Dec. 28.

    (Photo of M.J. Griffin: Kyle Ross - USA TODAY Sports)

