Kentucky Transfer WR Montavin Quisenberry Commits to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another player is crossing rivalry lines to join the Louisville football program.

Former Kentucky wide receiver Montavin Quisenberry announced Thursday that he has committed to the Cardinals.

He's the fourth Wildcat to transfer to UofL in this cycle, following cornerback D.J. Waller plus defensive ends Jerod and Jacob Smith.

Quisenberry is also the 10th portal pickup for UofL in the last three days, and their 14th transfer commitment overall in this cycle, beginning to offset 23 portal defections that UofL has seen so far. The 14-day transfer window officially opened up this past Friday, and is the only opportunity for players to enter following the removal of the spring window.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound gadget receiver saw minimal playing time as a true freshman this past season at UK. He played 14 combined offensive snaps against Florida and Tennessee Tech, only logging a four-yard reception in the latter contest.

Quisenberry was one of the top prospects in the state coming out of high school, ranking as the No. 8 player in the Commonwealth and the No. 769 recruit in the Class of 2025 overall, per the 247Sports Composite. Not only did he hold offers from Kentucky and Louisville, but Michigan, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

The Danville (Ky.) Boyle County star and 2024 Kentucky Mr. Football was not only an extremely prolific offensive weapon, but was effective on defense and special teams as well. Over the course of his high school career, he rushed for 4,469 yards and 61 touchdowns, caught 151 passes for 2,509 yards and 38 touchdown, and went 102-of-160 passing for 1,357 yards and 15 scores. He also collected 165 tackles and eight interceptions, while scoring 13 touchdowns as a return man.

Quisenberry is the first of likely multiple transfer pieces that Louisville will add to their wide receiver room. Between graduation and the portal, the Cardinals are losing six receivers - including Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

