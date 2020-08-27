SI.com
Monty Montgomery developing versatility and consistency

samdraut

Monty Montgomery has proven himself as a playmaker.

Consistency becomes the next step for the inside linebacker for Louisville football.

Montgomery, a 5-foot-11, 225-pound redshirt junior, led the Cardinals in sacks as a linebacker utilized primarily in passing situations. He had five sacks and 27 tackles while forcing three fumbles last season.

Inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson calls Montgomery a “jack of all traits.” Montgomery has been trained at both inside linebacker spots.

Nicholson said Montgomery had a solid fall camp.

“I am still looking for him to be more consistent and be that other bell cow in that position,” Nicholson said. “He can really come off the edge and rush the passer, he is very athletic and ultra-talented.”

The junior college transfer from Hutchinson Community College who was named the 2018 Jayhawk Conference Defensive Player of the Year didn’t wait long to show his talent.

Montgomery had his first sack against Western Kentucky (WKU) in the third week of the season. He caused a fumble in the end zone against Boston College, along with notching a sack and forcing a fumble against Wake Forest.

Montgomery had four tackles, including a sack and forced a fumble as Louisville defeated NC State to clinch bowl eligibility last season.

Fellow inside linebacker Dorian Etheridge knows Montgomery’s playmaking abilities.

“He is a guy that any third down against any team, he can be a problem on third down,” Etheridge said. “He is one of those special athletes that you get all the time.”

With versatility and athleticism, Montgomery is developing into a linebacker that plays besides third downs as he becomes more consistent.

“Once he learns to be more consistent, it is going to be hard for us to keep him off the field,” Etheridge said. “Right now he is one of those guys that comes in and produces when he does things right.”

