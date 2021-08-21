Monty Montgomery Ready for Increased Role in 2021

The inside linebacker is being elevated to starter for Louisville following the departure of Dorian Etheridge.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - During the 2020 season, inside linebacker Monty Montgomery was Louisville football’s defensive X-Factor. A staple on 3rd down and in blitz packages, he tallied 46 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 4.0 sacks.

Perhaps what is most impressive is that the Norcross, Ga. native did all that while serving primarily as a backup. He saw action in 10 of Louisville’s 11 games last year, but only started three, as he mostly played behind Dorian Etheridge.

Now with Etheridge in the NFL, Montgomery has been elevated from situational backup to full-time starter for the 2021 season. Heading into his third year with the program, he will tasked with a lot more reps and a lot more responsibilities, and inside linebackers coach Derek Nicholson believes Montgomery is prepared for it.

“Oh, he's ready,” Nicholson said. “He's become consistent, he's a leader, he knows what all levels of the field are doing now. Last year, there were times where he'll make a big play, and then he'll freestyle, or he'll may be out of gap or out of position. You don't see those things anymore.”

Where Montgomery has most improved over the offseason, according to Nicholson, is in his awareness and instincts. Nicholson says that Montgomery now knows exactly where he's supposed to be positioned on the football field in order to affect the game, and that he can properly balance playing with instincts, and executing at a high level.

“When you get that down, it becomes really, really fun to not only play defense, but to play linebacker,” Nicholson said “He's done a good job in juggling that, and he's finally got it. I'm excited to watch him play.”

Even in his new role as a starter, Montgomery is still continuing to work to get better with each passing day, most recently working on his pass coverage. In fact, he says being a backup was essential to the development of his work ethic.

“I needed to be a backup, honestly,” he said at Louisville’s annual Media Day. “It brought out more of a desire and love for the game.”

Louisville will kick off against Ole Miss in the annual Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game, down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Kickoff scheduled for Monday, Sept. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ESPN.

(Photo of Monty Montgomery: University of Louisville Athletics)

