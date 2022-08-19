Louisville '22 Signee WR Devaughn Mortimer Will Not Join Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The retooled wide receiver room for the Louisville football program will officially be short their top incoming freshman.

Speaking on 93.9 The Ville, head coach Scott Satterfield confirmed that Devaughn Mortimer, the Class of 2022 wideout who flipped from Florida State to Louisville during the early signing period last December, will not be joining the Cardinals.

"He won't be joining us," Satterfield said. "It's out of our hands a little bit. He's going to move on, probably to a different school. We hadn't heard where he's going to go, but wish him nothing but the best."

According to court documents obtained by the Courier-Journal, Mortimer was arrested on a felony battery charge in his hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. back on Feb. 9. He initially plead not guilty to the charge in March, but amended that plea to no contest on June 10, and was sentenced to a year of probation.

Louisville began fall camp earlier this month, and Satterfield confirmed that Mortimer was not yet with the team at the program's annual Media Day.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound slot receiver is the No. 337 prospect in the Class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite, and was the highest-ranked of Louisville's three wide receiver commits in the cycle. At the time, he was the second-highest ranked recruit to ever commit to Louisville under Satterfield.

The Cardinals head into the 2022 season with a much different wide receiver room following the departures of Tyler Harrell, Jordan Watkins and Justin Marshall. Ahmari Huggins-Bruce and Braden Smith return, but Louisville brought in transfers Tyler Hudson and Dee Wiggins, as well as freshmen Chris Bell and Chance Morrow to replace the talent that left.

Louisville will begin the 2022 season when they travel to upstate New York to face Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Devaughn Mortimer via AllSeminoles)

