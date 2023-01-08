Transfer Safety Myles Slusher Flips Commitment from Louisville to Colorado

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just under three weeks after announcing that he would be transferring to the Louisville football program, former Arkansas safety Myles Slusher announced Sunday that he has backed off of his commitment to the Cardinals and flipped to Colorado.

Slusher committed on Dec. 19, then signed two day later as part of the early signing period. However, National Letters of Intent for transfers are not binding like those for high school prospects, and transfers don't become officially locked in until they are enrolled in the school.

Just three days after signing during the first day of the early signing period, Slusher scrubbed all mentions of Louisville from social media pages, fueling speculation that he would not be transferring to UofL. This speculation was amplified when the Cardinals landed former Miami safety Gilbert Frierson this past Saturday.

The 6-foot and 185-pound defensive back would have been a good pick up for the Cardinals. Starting six games for the Razorbacks in 2022, he wracked up 28 tackles (18 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a pass breakup. Slusher missed some time early due to multiple injuries, then was handed a one-game due to an arrest for disorderly conduct. He returned for Arkansas' week 12 matchup vs. Ole Miss, but entered the transfer portal afterwards.

He concluded his Razorbacks career with 93 total tackles (60 solo), 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, five pass breakups and a forced fumble across 20 games over three seasons. The Broken Arrow, Okla. native was one of the top prospects in the Class of 2020, ranking as the No. 121 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports.

Despite losing Slusher, Louisville has still done a good job at landing defensive backs through the transfer portal. On top of Frierson, the Cardinals have brought in former Baylor safety Devin Neal and former Texas A&M cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew. 10 players have transferred in since the start of the offseason, countering their 13 portal defections.

Louisville finished the 2022 season with an overall mark of 8-5 (4-4 in ACC), including a 24-7 win in the Fenway Bowl over Cincinnati.

(Photo of Myles Slusher: Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports)

