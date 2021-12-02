Skip to main content
    December 2, 2021
    '22 TE Nate Kurisky Flips to Louisville

    The tight end from Washington D.C. is the tenth commitment for the Cardinals in the 2022 recruiting class.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the early signing period just a couple weeks away, the Louisville football program is continuing to make noise out on the recruiting trail.

    Nate Kurisky, a class of 2022 tight end out of Gonzaga HS in Washington D.C., announced Wednesday that he has flipped his verbal commitment from Georgia Tech to the Cardinals.

    He had been committed to the Yellow Jackets since the Fourth of July, and held offers from Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pitt, Purdue, and Wake Forest among others. Kurisky took an unofficial visit to Louisville over the summer.

    "First I want to thank God and my family for everything they have done for me," Kurisky said in his commitment tweet. "I also want to thank Coach Satterfield, Coach (Stu) Holt, and the entire staff at Louisville for having faith and believing in me."

    The 6-foot-3, 235-pound prospect ranks as the No. 3 prospect in D.C., the No. 68 tight end in the class, and the No. 1,193 recruit in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite.

    Kurisky is now the tenth commitment for Louisville in the 2022 class, and the sixth on the offensive side of the ball. The early signing period for the cycle will start on Dec. 15 and last for three total days.

    (Photo of Nate Kurisky via Gonzaga High School)

