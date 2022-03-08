Jacksonville State Transfer S Nicario Harper Commits to Louisville

The former Gamecocks defensive back is the eighth transfer in this cycle to commit to the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program still isn’t done adding to their secondary through the transfer portal, as former Jacksonville State safety Nicario Harper announced Monday that he has committed to play for the Cardinals.

Harper is the fourth defensive back to transfer to Louisville, following Temple safety M.J. Griffin, USC cornerback Jayden Williams and Duke safety Jalen Alexander.

He’s the eighth transfer for the Cardinals this offseason regardless of position, joining Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanago, Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans, Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins, and Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson.

Like Hudson, Harper was one of the top players in all of FCS football. During the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety was phenomenal on the back end, logging a team-high 92 tackles (46 solo), three interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. He was named a First Team AP FCS All-American for his efforts.

An injury limited the Atlanta, Ga. native last fall for the 2021 season, but he still was named the the All-ASUN Team. He tallied 54 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Prior to his two years with the Gamecocks, he spent his first two years in college with Southern Miss. He will come to Louisville as a redshirt junior, and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kickoff the 2022 season at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Nicario Harper via Ohio Valley Conference)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter