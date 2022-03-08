Skip to main content

Jacksonville State Transfer S Nicario Harper Commits to Louisville

The former Gamecocks defensive back is the eighth transfer in this cycle to commit to the Cardinals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program still isn’t done adding to their secondary through the transfer portal, as former Jacksonville State safety Nicario Harper announced Monday that he has committed to play for the Cardinals.

Harper is the fourth defensive back to transfer to Louisville, following Temple safety M.J. Griffin, USC cornerback Jayden Williams and Duke safety Jalen Alexander.

He’s the eighth transfer for the Cardinals this offseason regardless of position, joining Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanago, Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans, Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins, and Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson.

Like Hudson, Harper was one of the top players in all of FCS football. During the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound safety was phenomenal on the back end, logging a team-high 92 tackles (46 solo), three interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss. He was named a First Team AP FCS All-American for his efforts.

An injury limited the Atlanta, Ga. native last fall for the 2021 season, but he still was named the the All-ASUN Team. He tallied 54 tackles (23 solo), two interceptions and 2.5 tackles for loss.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to his two years with the Gamecocks, he spent his first two years in college with Southern Miss. He will come to Louisville as a redshirt junior, and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Louisville finished the 2021 season with a mark of 6-7 (4-4 in ACC), including a 31-28 loss in the First Responder Bowl against Air Force. The Cardinals will kickoff the 2022 season at Syracuse on Saturday, Sept. 3.

(Photo of Nicario Harper via Ohio Valley Conference)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

474B775F-68BF-46A6-A1CC-EF75CFB1B29C
Football

Jacksonville State Transfer S Nicario Harper Commits to Louisville

By Matthew McGavic5 minutes ago
USATSI_17585507_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Louisville Holding Out Hope for 'Magical' ACC Tournament Run

By Matthew McGavic1 hour ago
USATSI_17723174_168388606_lowres
Basketball

Watch: Mike Pegues, Jarrod West Preview Georgia Tech

By Matthew McGavic6 hours ago
USATSI_16734618_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville WR Braden Smith Arrested, Charged With Assault

By Matthew McGavic7 hours ago
C0AA8637-19A6-49F8-A794-0FB173EF2C9A
Basketball

Tale of the Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

By Matthew McGavic9 hours ago
1E7C9EB9-1F3C-4B3A-BA94-AAB24CB22A24
Football

Report: Louisville to Hire Josh Stepp as Tight Ends Coach

By Matthew McGavic12 hours ago
USATSI_15514963_168388606_lowres
Basketball

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

By Matthew McGavic13 hours ago
A66D5E1E-9ADF-435F-AECC-FDBE9371DEC3
Football

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville CB Commit Rayquan Adkins

By Matthew McGavicMar 6, 2022